Winger Henry pens Edinburgh extension & agrees Coventry loan

Edinburgh winger Jake Henry has signed a two-year contract extension and will spend next season on loan at English Championship side Coventry.

The 23-year-old, who has been blighted by injuries in recent years, marked his debut in March with a try against the Stormers in Cape Town and has made a further four appearances for Sean Everitt's side.

Henry told the Edinburgh website: "I’m really happy to be staying. Being involved at the end of this season has given me huge confidences in myself and my body after a tough start to the year.

“I’m also excited to head down to Coventry. I’ve only heard good things from the boys that have been there before so looking forward to it.”