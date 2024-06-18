Winger expected to join Manchester City next month – Player’s representatives working on Etihad Stadium stay

Manchester City fans can expect to see Brazilian international winger Savio in a sky blue shirt from next month, according to a new report.

It was exclusively reported by transfer market insider Fabrizio Romano back in mid-February that the Premier League champions had signed all documents to sign Sávio from July 1, in the first completed deal ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The wider understanding is that the agreement between Manchester City and ESTAC Troyes – also part of the City Football Group – for Savio is worth around €40 million, in a fee that has been scrutinised by the Premier League over fair market value.

With the player currently in limbo over his future off the back of an excellent season with Girona in La Liga, and the Catalan club looking ahead to their first season the UEFA Champions League, the Brazilian remains focussed on his nation’s Copa America hopes.

However, reports continue to circulate concerning the player’s future, and the latest information to emerge concerns a firm intention to play under Pep Guardiola next season as opposed to going on loan from the club.

According to the information of Premier League Brasil, Savio is now expected to join Manchester City in July for the club’s pre-season tour of the United States, where four matches await Pep Guardiola and his players.

However, while it is stated that Manchester City are yet to decide on whether to retain the player or sanction a loan deal for next season, the Brazilian’s representatives are working to have the player make the switch to the Etihad Stadium and ‘stay there’.

Elsewhere, and Manchester City are still understood to be in the market for fresh attacking recruits this summer, in a move that could ultimately decide the fate of Savio should any deals be completed in the attacking line.

Etihad Stadium recruitment bosses hold a strong interest in Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, however the Frenchman is simultaneously fielding contact and interest from a number of powerhouse clubs including Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

Manchester City could yet also enter the market for a new striker, with back-up option Julian Alvarez in search of more consistent game time as a leading number nine, and attracting interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.