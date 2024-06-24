Winger delays next club decision after opting to leave Arsenal

Amario Cozier-Duberry isn’t set to confirm his next club for at least another week or so, despite already having informed Arsenal of his intention to leave.

Amario Cozier-Duberry playing for Arsenal (Photo via Cozier-Duberry on Instagram)

Last week, news broke that Amario Cozier-Duberry had informed Arsenal that he’s planning to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract at the end of June.

Simon Collings reported for The Standard on Friday afternoon that Cozier-Duberry had communicated his decision within the previous 24 hours, as he’s now keen to play more first-team football.

Arsenal wanted to extend Cozier-Duberry’s contract and send him out on loan, but he turned down that opportunity.

A few days later, it’s still not clear where Cozier-Duberry is going next, and it won’t be for a while yet.

Amario Cozier-Duberry and Mehmet Ali with the Arsenal u21s (Photo via Cozier-Duberry on Instagram)

Collings wrote in his initial report that Cozier-Duberry has offers from Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and Germany, and he could also stay in England.

Art de Roche added for The Athletic that there’s also interest from Denmark, as well as the countries listed above, and both Premier League and Championship clubs are chasing the youth winger in England.

But both sources confirmed that there’s been no decision yet, and Collings reports that Cozier-Duberry will only start speaking to English clubs after July 1st.

Given the likes of Newcastle United have been heavily linked in the past, Cozier-Duberry will want to wait until after those conversations to decide his future.

Amario Cozier-Duberry celebrates a goal for the England u19s (Photo via England on Twitter)

Cozier-Duberry scored 13 goals and assisted five in 24 games for the Arsenal u21s and u19s in 2023/24. He made the first-team squad on eight occasions, but never made a competitive debut for the Gunners.