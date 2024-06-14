Winger could leave Chelsea in two bits of surprising news off back of Olise pursuit

Chelsea are pushing to try and complete a deal to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace this summer transfer window, and it could then see one of their own wingers leave.

This is off the back of two bits of surprising news reports that came out last night in the midst of all the Olise transfer noise.

Olise would be a fantastic signing for Chelsea if they can pull it off – he is just a superb player and really would represent a marquee signing and add even more firepower to this Chelsea side.

But it would mean that Noni Madueke’s game time will reduce vastly as he would be forced to play second fiddle to Olise out on that right wing.

So what would it mean for Madueke if Olise arrives at Stamford Bridge this summer? Well, he could well be sold.

Newcastle are keen on Madueke

According to one report from inews, Newcastle United have identified Noni Madueke as a target this summer.

But they aren’t the only ones linking Madueke to a move away from Chelsea. The Telegraph have also mentioned it.

They say It is not yet clear whether Crystal Palace would demand a straight fee or consider a cash-plus-player deal for Michael Olise. They could enquire about Noni Madueke.

And as above, TEAMtalk are also reporting that Chelsea could let Madueke go in the third report of such nature from last night.

Madueke has only been at Chelsea for a short time but already he is being spoken about as a potential departure this summer.

Personally I’d actually be surprised if Chelsea let him go because I believe they want two top options for every position and they see Cole Palmer as more of a 10 moving forward, so that would leave Madueke and Olise as the two right wing options.