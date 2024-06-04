A right-winger appears to be on the summer wishlist for Manchester City but who could they target?

Heading into the summer transfer window it appears that Manchester City will look to strengthen their squad this summer. After another successful season during the 23/24 campaign, the champions will be looking to add to their squad to maintain their place at the top of English football. There are several positions that Manchester City need to strengthen and a new report indicates that a right-winger is on the summer agenda for the world champions.

Sam Lee has reported for the Athletic that a right-winger is on the agenda for Manchester City. Furthermore, Lee reports that Jeremy Doku was initially brought by the champions for the position. But as the 23/24 season progressed the Belgian international thrived out on the left wing. Due to this development, it now appears that City will look for a right-winger during the transfer window.

With that in mind who could Manchester City potentially target to play on the right wing? There have been several reports linking players with a potential move to the champions to play in the role. Each player would bring something different to the role in Pep Guardiola’s squad. Here are three players who could potentially add to the world champions squad.

John Percy has previously reported for the Telegraph about Manchester City’s interest in Wolves exciting winger Pedro Neto. Percy adds that Wolves would demand a fee of around £60 million for the Portuguese international. Furthermore, Percy reports that City would face competition from Newcastle for the signature of Pedro Neto.

As a player, Pedro Neto would bring something different to the right-hand side of City’s attack. He is a dynamic winger with an eye for goal and can pick out a pass. Neto also has lightning pace which would add a different dynamic to City’s right-hand side. Across this season in 24 appearances Pedro Neto scored 3 goals and added 11 assists in all competitions for Wolves. When he was available for selection he was exceptional for Gary O’Neill’s side.

The only question that surrounds Pedro Neto is his fitness. He has been plagued by injuries across his career. As per transfermarkt.com, he missed 18 games for Wolves due to hamstring injuries. That may see Manchester City question spending £60 million on Neto. His quality isn’t in question, but his durability is. It could be a decisive factor in a potential move from the world champions given how much football they play each season.

As a player, he would add something different to Pep Guardiola’s squad. But his injury record is a concern.

Savio

Sam Lee has also reported that Manchester City have Savio set to arrive this summer for fellow CFG club Troyes. The Brazilian international has starred for Girona this season during his loan spell with the La Liga surprise packets.

Savio was in exceptional form for Girona this season and his strong form was a key component of their rise to a third-place finish in La Liga this season.

Across this season Savio made 41 appearances for Girona and added 11 goals and 10 assists. What stands out in the Brazilian’s game is his eye for a pass, the ability to deliver a cross, his dribbling ability and his ability to score. Despite being only 20 years of age Savio appears on the path to becoming one of the most dynamic and dominant wingers in world football.

The Brazilian winger is also a versatile player. He can play on either wing, though this season he played primarily on the left for Girona. But he does have the ability to slot in on the right wing. The question seems to be is he ready to make the step up and play for a club like Manchester City? That appears to be the major question but the talent of Savio is obvious to see. He just may need time to develop before can become a regular contributor at the world champions.

Magnhes Akliouche

The third player who has recently been linked with a potential move to Manchester City is AS Monaco forward Maghnes Akliouche. A report by L’Equipe which was relayed by Get Football News France indicates that Manchester City have an interest in signing the young attacker. Furthermore, L’Equipe adds that PSG and RB Leipzig have an interest in signing Akliouche.

At first glance, Maghnes Akliouche appears a raw prospect. He has shown his immense talent this season for AS Monaco with more first-team opportunities. The French youth international is an attacking midfielder with the ability to play on either wing. When he has played on the right-hand side for Monaco he tends to be a player who prefers to cut inside. He is a completely different type of player to Pedro Neto and Savio in this regard. Akliouche is also an intelligent player who can make late runs into the box. He has shown this trait this season for AS Monaco.

Akliouche does appear to be more of an attacking midfielder rather than an out-and-out winger. The versatility in his game to play multiple positions does make him a player that the world champions could target. He does appear to be a tantalising prospect for the future rather than a player who could make an immediate impact at the Etihad. Whether or not that is a player Manchester City could target to add to their squad remains to be seen.

Summary

On closer inspection, the Manchester City squad does appear in need of a player who can operate on the right wing. A quality option on the right-hand side will give Pep Guardiola even more attacking options for his squad. It may also see the City manager shift his tactics back to something that was common when Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling played on either wing for the champions.

It remains to be seen if Pedro Neto, Savio or Maghnes Akliouche are the ideal player for the role. Each player could add something different to City’s squad. It will be a story to watch for this summer who the champions bring in if they do sign a right-winger.