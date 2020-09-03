What is Winged Foot director hoping for from U.S. Open? ‘Plus-8, plus-8, plus-8’

MAMARONECK, N.Y. – The buzz of a nearby mower provided an ironic soundtrack as Steve Rabideau casually flipped a golf ball into Winged Foot’s lush rough.

It quickly disappeared in a tangle of grass, inspiring a mischievous smile.

After spending four labor-intensive years prepping the famed West Course to host another U.S. Open, Winged Foot’s director of golf courses endured four months of uncertainty. The coronavirus pandemic forced the USGA to postpone the championship and explore venues outside a COVID-19 epicenter.

It’s been a long, hot summer for the club’s grounds crew.

“Keeping the morale of my team up was probably the hardest thing we did,” Rabideau said. “The agronomics, we fight every summer. It’s what we do. We’ve had guys here for five, six, seven, eight, nine years all building toward June 14. There were a lot of late nights, but we were building toward something. And then that something was nearly stripped away.”

A stay-at-home mandate across the state kept private golf courses shuttered early on, suspending the USGA build-out. Staffing restrictions stayed in place into the summer.

“We were the only ones working here, the only ones deemed essential,” said Rabideau, who typically has 55 sets of hands to maintain the 36-hole facility. “All through June we maintained the golf courses with 25 people.”

Steve Rabideau speaks with his assistants (right to left) Steve Bigelow, Weston Neff and J.R. Lapin on the 10th green of the West Course on Sept. 1, 2020 (Frank Becerra Jr./ The Journal News)

The postponement was announced in early April. Rumors of a potential move to California followed in short order and were not well received in the yard. Word that Winged Foot had a green light to host the U.S. Open finally came from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in late July, along with news that spectators were not allowed to attend.

So here we are.

The members and staff at Winged Foot were eager to welcome the public and showcase a venue that has been meticulously restored in recent years.

It’s now a made-for-TV championship that gets under way Sept. 17.

“Basically, the one thing we have left is showcasing Winged Foot, showcasing the golf course,” Rabideau added. “That’s been driving us to make this one of the hardest U.S. Opens they will ever play.”

Remember the Massacre at Winged Foot in 1974?

“There was nothing but doom and gloom in the locker room for several days prior to the tournament,” said Hale Irwin, who captured his first U.S. Open title with a humbling 7-over total of 287. Geoff Ogilvy won the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in 2006 at 5-over par.

As he reached into the rough to retrieve the golf ball Tuesday, Rabideau quietly offered a familiar refrain.

“Plus-8. Plus-8. Plus-8. … That would cap a very difficult summer,” he said. “And my guys know that’s what I’ve been thinking.”

Several of them were applying fertilizer to the rough nearby.

There’s more power than finesse in golf these days so it remains to be seen whether that number is in play, but the devilish A.W. Tillinghast green complexes and dense rough have protected Winged Foot’s reputation over the years.

No embellishments are needed to keep the scoring in check here.

“We’re going to let Winged Foot be Winged Foot,” said Jeff Hall, who is the USGA’s managing director of rules and Open championships.

