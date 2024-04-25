Wingate signs to pitch at Thomas University

Apr. 24—MOULTRIE — Colquitt County's big right-handed pitcher Garron Wingate has signed a Letter of Intent to play collegiate baseball close to home at Thomas University.

Wingate has gone 1-0 in each of the last two seasons for the Packers, but Colquitt County assistant coach Ethan Hopper said he believes the youngster has a big upside.

"He has a huge potential for growth," Hopper said. "Even this year, he has shown so much improvement, being more patient with his body and his tempo.

"I think over the last three months, he has added 5-6 mph consistent velocity on his fastball."

Hopper said that Wingate, who is over 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, could grow bigger and stronger and see his fastball reach the upper 80s or lower 90s.

"When he gets to TU, he will be surrounded by coaches who are full-time baseball guys and that's going to help him," Hopper said.

As a senior this season, he appeared in four games, including three starts.

In 10 innings, he gave up six earned runs, walked six and struck out seven batters.

He finished with a 4.20 ERA and opposing batters hit just 2.37 against him.

Wingate's win came in a 16-1 victory at Harris County on Feb. 17. He went the first four innings, gave up three hits and one earned run.

Wingate also threw two innings of scoreless relief in the loss to Newmann High on Feb. 24. He did not give up a hit and struck out one.

Thomas University is a NAIA program that competes in the Southern State Athletic Conference.

Heading into the conference tournament that starts May 1, the Night Hawks are 27-22 overall and have won five of their last six games.

They closed out the regular season with a three-game conference sweep of the University of Mobile in Thomasville.

The May 1-4 conference tournament will be held in Jackson, Tenn.

Two former Packers are playing for the Night Hawks this season.

Infielder JT Whatley is hitting .320 and leads the team with 35 runs batted in. He has eight doubles, two triples and five home runs.

Pitcher Gavin Steptoe is 1-2 with a 4.97 ERA. He has struck out 24 batters in 29 innings.

Colquitt County is 14-15 as it heads to a three-game first-round Class 7A playoff series beginning Thursday against Brookwood in Snellville.