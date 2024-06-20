Windy Hollow tracks were busy racing last weekend

Even with warm temperatures all weekend, Windy Hollow Dragway and WH Speedway ran a lot of races and crowned a lot of winners all three days.

WH DRAGWAY

On Friday night, the track hosted “Friday Night Fun” which included test and tune and a trophy race. In the trophy race, it was Rodney Cornwell in the Pontiac Sunbird taking home the win over Owensboro’s Laura “Bombshell Barbie” Boling in her Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

On Saturday, the track hosted its second round of WDRA Summit Sportsman Drag Racing for the 2024 season.

In the Super Pro class, Philpot’s Cody Field won in his Chevy Malibu, which was Field’s second victory of the young points season. Field also took home the $750 winner’s check.

In the Pro class, it was Eastview’s Diane Ratliff in her 1985 “Thunnderstruck” Thunderbird racing to victory lane and beating out Elizabethtown’s Luke Wiseman for the win.

Wiseman did get wins in both Factory Street and Sportsman.

Hadley Tanaka of Henderson beat out Addy Knott in the final round of the Junior Dragsters.

In the Saturday night trophy class, it was Roger Brooks from Clay, Ky beating out “Bombshell Barbie” for the win.

Windy Hollow Dragway will be back in action this weekend with Friday Night Fun and WDRA Summit Sportsman Drag Racing on Saturday and will be shifting to summer hours. Gates on Saturday will open at 3 p.m., time trials at 5 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m.

WH SPEEDWAY

Zach Dennis was the best in the $1,000-To-Win 602 Crate Late Model Feature last Sunday on a hot evening at the Daviess County track.

Drivers from all around the tri-state battled in six divisions of racing, while youngsters raced in the Kids Club bicycle and foot races for cash sponsored by Jacob Richmond Racing.

The headlining race of the night was the $1,000-To-Win 602 Crate Late Model event which saw drivers from Tennessee, Indiana and Kentucky try to earn the big check.

Experience and familiarity with the track paid off as Owensboro’s Dennis raced to the win, and earned the $100 fast qualifier bonus sponsored by Ellie Jewell Racing. Lynchburg Tennessee’s Jim Gray finished in 2nd followed by Rockport’s Jamie Bosecker.

In the Economy feature, Morgantown’s Kyle Casey picked up his first time feature win in the Economy over Hawesville’s Jayden Porter and Utica’s Morgan Vanover.

In the bomber division, Hawesville’s Shane Sullivan captured the win in his first start of the 2024 season in the XXV machine. Owensboro’s Timmy Burch finished second in the No. 12, while Jacob Richmond in the No. 95 rounded out the top three.

Kyle Casey’s brother, Kaleb Casey, continued winning at WH Speedway with a dominating victory in the mini stock feature. The early laps of the race saw a spirited battle between Casey and Michael Rittenberry before Rittenberry’s X machine had a mechanical issue and dropped to a 12th place finish. Zach Witt finished in second followed by Maddox Fulkerson.

Cayden Boone made his first start of the season in the No. 4 machine in the Rusty Bolts and continued winning from the 2023 season with a feature victory on Sunday night, leading every lap on the way. Owensboro’s James Embry finished in second, followed by Chris Bunch.

In the CRUSA street stocks, it was Jeff Maysey taking the No. 71 to victory lane after an early battle with Bobby Gregory’s No. 8. Gregory finished in second followed by Adam Burch.

Windy Hollow Speedway will be back in action on Sunday, June 30th with “The Firecracker 30” presented by Phillips Enterprises.