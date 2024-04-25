WIndy Hollow Speedway has run two Sundays

Windy Hollow Speedway has had two Sundays of racing at the Daviess County track, and both the April 21 and April 7 opening nights were run in front of large crowds at the refurbished grandstands.

WH Speedway was busy last Sunday running its regular schedule, and also completing features that remained from the rain-shortened April 7 opening night.

There were six divisions run last Sunday.

David Carroll from Leitchfield won the Economy A Feature 1. Shaun Hagan from Utica was second and Mark Van Winkle from Evansville, Ind., was third.

Jacob Richmond from Morgantown won the Bomber A Feature 1. Bill Moorman from Owensboro was second and Michael Driskell from Tell City, Ind., was third.

Kaleb Casey from Henderson won the Mini Stocks A Feature 1. Kevin Ashby from Morgantown was second and Jared Ball from Beaver Dam was third.

Curtis Bunch from Owensboro won the Rusty Bolts A Feature 1. James Embry from Owensboro was second and Max Yunker from Evansville, Ind., was third.

Zach Dennis from Owensboro won the 602 Late Models A Feature 1. Jamie Bosecker from Rockport, Ind., was second and Lyle Tooley from Evansville was third.

Jeff Maysey from Owensboro won the CRUSA Street Stocks A Feature 1. Luke Rutter from Hanson was second and Bobby Gregory from Auburn was third.

The first items on the agenda included completing features that remained from the rain-shortened April 7th event at the track.

In the April 7th “Make Up Features”:

Kaleb Casey from Henderson won the Mini-Stocks A Feature 1. Kevin Ashby (Morgantown) was second and Maddex Fulkerson from Evansville was third.

Maysey from Owensboro won the CRUSA Street Stocks A Feature 1. Travis Sneed from Madisonville was second and Steve Harrison from Owensville, Ind., was third.

Jacob Richmond from Morgantown won the Bomber Feature A 1. Curtiss Stallings from Lewisport was second and William Basham from Owensboro was third.

Windy Hollow Speedway will return to action on April 28th for a $1000-To-Win Rusty Bolt Special presented by Napa Auto Parts in Livermore, KY as well as bombers, mini stocks, CRUSA street stocks, 602 Crate Late Models and Economies. Gates Open at 3pm, with racing at 5:30 p.m.

Despite a brief rain shower during intermission, Windy Hollow was able to get in all heat races and three of six features in before a heavy rain shower covered the 3/8 mile track, causing track management to make the decision to end the night’s events shortly after 8 p.m.

Doug Moore from Morgantown won the Economy. Shaun Hagan from Utica was second and Mark Van Winkle from Evansville was third.

James Embry from Owensboro won Rusty Bolts. Curtis Bunch from Owensboro was second and Max Yunker from Evansville was third.

Zach Dennis from Owensboro won the 602 Crate Late Models. Brennan Black from Clarksville, Tenn., was second and Jamie Bosecker from Rockport, Ind., was third.