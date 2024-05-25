Windy Hollow set for Memorial Day weekend racing

The Speedway and Dragway at Windy Hollow will have plenty of activity scheduled for this Memorial Day weekend.

There was plenty of racing action at both the Windy Hollow Dragway and Windy Hollow Speedway last weekend.

There will be Friday Night Fun at the drag strip, with gates opening at 5:30, and the Track Hot starting at 6:30 p.m.

The track welcomes cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, ATVs, Side By Sides, motorcycles and scooters out to the track for a “no pressure” racing environment. Participants will also have the option to pay an additional fee and enter the Friday Night Trophy Race for their chance to take home some hardware.

Windy Hollow Karting will be run Saturday with 13 classes of competition scheduled. The event will take place on a smaller temporary track that will include a portion of the front stretch and infield.

Gates open Saturday at 1 p.m. Practice starts at 4 p.m. with qualifying at 5 p.m. Racing will start after qualifying is over.

Memorial Day Weekend Mayhem will be on Sunday. All regular divisions will be running, along with a Crown Vic Oval race and a Crown Vic Figure 8.

Last weekend, Windy Hollow Speedway race fans packed the stands as drivers packed the pit area on Saturday for the Ware Trucking and Providence Paving Tuckessee Street Stock Series event which included street stocks from across the area as part of the touring series, plus the MMSA-Midwest Mini Sprint Association.

In the Tuckessee Street Stock Series, Tyler Nicely set a fast time in qualifying at 17.292 seconds around the 3/8 mile oval over Owensboro’s Jeff Maysey at a 17.726 seconds.

Maysey and Nicely would each earn a win in their respective heat races which determined the starting line-up for the 25 lap feature. When the green flag dropped, it was Nicely wheeling the No. 5 Kelley Trucking machine around the track, leading all 25 laps of the feature at his hometown track and taking home the $2,000 winner’s check. Maysey finished in 2nd followed by Megan Erwin from Attica, Ind.

The Indiana-based, MMSA-Midwest Mini Sprint Association had a competitive field of 24 cars for the Windy Hollow event.

Qualifying saw Gary Spencer turn a fast lap of 15.725 seconds around the d-shaped oval. In the heat races it was Jeremy Schnepper (Evansville, Ind.), and Johnson Ginder (Olney, Ill.) taking home the heat race wins.

The feature began with a 4-wide salute to the fans at Windy Hollow Speedway before the green flag dropped on the feature. Eli Wilhelmus of Newburgh, Ind. took home the win over Jeremy Schnepper and Cody Knieriem.

Joining the two touring series were the Windy Hollow Speedway classes of mini stocks, economies, rusty bolts, bombers, and factory stocks.

Windy Hollow Dragway hosted Friday Night Fun on Friday, May 17, with over thirty cars taking it “off the street and onto the strip” to make passes on the 1/8 mile strip.

In the Friday Night Trophy Race, Jimmy Elrod from Henderson and Patrick Boling from Owensboro raced in the finals. Elrod was the winner and extended his lead over Laura “Bombshell Barbie” Boling in the Friday Night Trophy points battle.