Windy Conditions, Standout Performances

Apr. 8—BOWMAN COUNTY, N.D. — In what was a windy weekend of track and field meets, the Bowman County Bulldogs hosted a 14-team meet on Saturday, April 6 — which followed another blustery affair at the Biesiot Activities Center on Friday that featured 30-plus MPH winds — with a third-place win for the Bowman County girls at their meet. Among area teams turning in results at the Bowman County Invite were Beach High School's boys team, which finished fourth, BCHS in eighth with limited participation, Richardton-Taylor in at 10th and Heart River edging out Grant County/Flasher for 13th. On the girls' side, Heart River earned 50 points and seventh place, Grant County/Flasher in at ninth and Beach rounding out the field at 12th.

Individual area results for the girls in the 100m dash saw BCHS's Quin Andrews posting a third-place time of 13.19 and teammate Adyson Gerbig just behind her in fourth at 13.36, while Ava Walter took team-points at #7 in the event for HRHS. The boys 100m dash featured a fifth-place finish for Roman Fossum of Bowman County at 12.01 seconds and fellow 'Dawg Brayden Williams coming in eighth with a ribbon.

In the 200m event, Williams came in third with a time of 24.86 and Fossum was seventh, while in the girls 200m Gerbig and Andrews took the top-two spots with times of 27.42 and 27.75 for the Bulldogs, respectively, with Walter and teammate Holly Stuber coming in seventh and eighth, in order, for HRHS.

Stuber also placed in the 400m event at fifth and Grant Co's Adison Vetter rounded out the top-eight, while Beach rolled-up all of the top-three spots with Andrew Trask, Justus Baker and Adam Trask coming with times of 55.65, 56.51 and 56.71, respectively, and teammates Kade and Dillon Manhart finished the field at seventh and eighth.

Baker also was a top-two finisher in the 800m run at 2:17.99 and Heart River's Sydney Froelish finished in ninth for the girls.

Richardton-Taylor's Tracy Aune was second in the 1600m run at 5:22.68 and Beach's Gavin Farstveet was in seventh for Beach's boys team, but no area girls finished in contention in the event.

In the girls 100m hurdles, Bowman County's Emersyn Hlebechuk turned in a sixth-place time and Raegen Honeyman was in eighth, while Aune finished at second in the 300m event for the boys and the Raiders, with Grant Co./Flasher's Vetter taking fourth in the girls 300m hurdles with a time of 54.4.

In the 4x100m girls relay, Beach's team of Aubrie Dykins, Amya Hammond, Ava Zachmann and Leah Davidson was the top area finisher at sixth, while Heart River's team of Hadley Talkington, Holly Stuber, Abby Talkington and Walter finished with the blue-ribbon in the 4x200m event with a time of 1:57.26.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers' team of Dillon and Kade Manhart and Adam and Andrew Trask earned first in the 4x400m relay at 3:50.93.

In the field events, BCHS's Hunter Rasmussen was again the pacesetter in the shot-put with a top-spot, 51'2" toss and teammate Havyn Quintanilla was in at seventh for the girls with Grant Co./Flasher's Daci wells rounding out the field at eighth.

In the discus, Bowman County's Abigail Sonnabend was the top area finisher at sixth and Rasmussen took second for the boys' side with a throw of 145' and GC/F's Landan Zenker tied for seventh in the event.

Heart River's Jayden Bailey was second in the javelin with a 152'8" throw and teammate Kooper Dye earned a seventh-place ribbon, while on the girls' side Wells finished at #1 with a 106'4" mark, Kennedy Senn took third for the Bulldogs at 83'6" and Heart River's Nizhoni Bailey took fourth with a 79'2" effort. Hadley Talkington also earned a seventh-place ribbon for Heart River.

Aune tied for fifth in the high-jump for Richardton-Taylor and BCHS's Addie Umbreit was in with a blue ribbon with a leap of 4'10", while teammate Hadley Headley tied for third.

In the long-jump, GC/F's Jaxton Olson tied for sixth and Abby Talkington tied at first for the girls and Heart River at 16'6", while Landyn Gerbig was fourth for Bowman County at 15'6" and Abbie Zacher found her way to a seventh-place finish.

Abby Talkington took top-honors in the triple-jump with a 33' leap, while Umbreit was in third place with a mark of 31' 3.5", and Beach's Lucas Brown came down with a fifth-place spot to earn points for the Buccaneers' boys team.

For more information about track & field in North Dakota, please keep reading The Dickinson Press and/or visit the website at

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/NorthDakota/

.