Windy City Bulls vs. Delaware Blue Coats - Game Highlights

SNY

In this Jets vs Bills post game news conference, Jets head coach Robert Saleh used the term "roller coaster", to describe his first season as head coach. One of the youngest rosters in the NFL combined with several key injuries, resulted in a 4-13 record, after their 27-10 loss in the season finale against Buffalo. Saleh knows the team has a long way to go to close the gap on the rest of the division, but is optimistic that with two top-10 draft picks, the Jets organization is on the right track to success.