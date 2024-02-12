Windthorst's Anderle named TSWA all-state football on both sides of the ball

Drew Anderle was elected to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A all-state team on both sides of the ball.

The Windthorst senior was named second-team defensive lineman and third-team guard on offense.

Nocona junior Caden Gaston joined Anderle on the third team as a defensive back.

Seymour junior quarterback Brayden Loyd received honorable mention. All three athletes were Red River 22 honorees this season.

More: Who is TRN Sports Athlete of the Week for Feb. 5-10?

Timpson quarterback Terry Bussey and Albany defensive lineman Adam Hill, who led their teams to state championships, are the Class 2A Players of the Year.

Bussey, who led 16-0 Timpson to the D1 title, passed for 2,691 yards with 36 touchdowns. The Texas A&M signee added another 1,585 yards rushing with 24 more touchdowns.

Hill had 60 solo tackles, 29 of them for losses in leading 16-0 Albany to the Division II title. The Texas Tech signee also had 29 quarterback pressures. Hill was also a first-team selection at running back.

Timpson’s Kerry Therwhanger won Coach of the Year.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Windthorst's Anderle, Nocona's Gaston & Seymour's Loyd named all-state