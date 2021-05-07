Windsor's LaPrise leads UConn lacrosse team into Big East finals

May 7—In the biggest game of the UConn women's lacrosse team's season thus far, Lia LaPrise came ready to play.

The Windsor native scored five goals and added an assist as the second-seeded Huskies topped No. 3 Georgetown 15-13 in the semifinals of the Big East tournament at Cooper Field in Washington, D.C.

The Huskies (12-5) will play top-seed Denver in the championship game Saturday at Cooper Field. The Pioneers (14-1) beat No. 4 Villanova 16-9 in the first semifinal game Thursday.

UConn found itself down 4-1 early, but trimmed the deficit to one, 6-5, at the half.

The Huskies scored the first three goals of the second half, including two by LaPrise, and never trailed again. Four of LaPrise's goals and her assist came in the second half.

During the regular season, the junior scored 31 goals and added a team-leading 37 assists in 16 games for the Huskies.

Sydney Watson added four goals and an assist for UConn Thursday while Grace Coon scored twice. Stephanie Palmucci and Abby Vetsch each had a goal, with Palmucci adding an assist. Goaltender Landyn White finished with nine saves.

Ali Diamond paced the Hoyas (6-10) with three goals and an assist while Mary Pagano also had a hat trick. Natalia Lynch contributed two goals and three assists. Emily Gaven stopped seven shots in net.

Golf

Bentey: Sophomore Jared Walter shot a five-over 77 on the first day of the NCAA Division II East/Atlantic Regional at Lake View Country Club in North East, Pennsylvania.

The South Windsor native parred 14 out of 18 holes, and is currently tied for 26th. Bentley is tied for seventh in the 16-team field. The event continues today.