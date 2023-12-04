Windsor man charged in string of break-ins that include $10K in designer sunglasses

Windsor police have arrested one man after a string of break-and-enters at businesses last month.

Police say that officers were investigating "multiple" break-ins or attempted break-ins at businesses.

In all but one case, police say, the person smashed the glass. In one case, the culprit stole about $10,000 in designer sunglasses.

In two other cases, police say, the business was damaged through the person trying to get inside.

A 37-year-old Windsor man was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of break and enter and two counts of attempted break and enter. He also faces four counts of wearing a face mask or disguise, three counts of driving while prohibited and theft over $5,000.

Windsor police say the same person was also arrested on outstanding warrants in an unrelated investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.