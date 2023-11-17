Windsor football: How to watch, follow Wizards at Montrose in 4A quarterfinals

It's quarterfinal time for Windsor football.

The No. 11 Wizards (10-2) are headed to No. 3 Montrose (9-2) this Saturday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m. with a spot in the Colorado Class 4A football semifinals on the line.

Windsor is coming off a big 38-21 road win at No. 6 Ponderosa, while the Red Hawks won their 4A playoff opener 35-28 over Pueblo West in a game that wasn't as close as the final score.

The Wizards are no stranger to these cross-state road trips, winning 52-14 at Grand Junction Central on Oct. 28 to close out the regular season.

This is already their most successful season in nearly a decade, winning 10 games for the first time since 2015.

Now, can Windsor football get back to the semis for the first time since 2016?

Here's how to watch and follow the game:

Watch: The game will be streamed live on the NFHS Network's CHSAA page, nfhsnetwork.com/associations/chsaa. A paid subscription is required to watch.

Follow: There will be scoring updates via fan reporters from both teams at MaxPreps and from Colorado Preps on Twitter/X.

Game coverage: The Coloradoan will have a full story at this page on Windsor's playoff fate following the game, complete with perspective from head coach Chris Jones and Wizard players.

