Window to use franchise tags is now open

Tuesday marks an important date in the NFL’s offseason calendar.

The window for teams to use franchise or transition tags is now open. Teams can apply the tags at any point between now and 4 p.m. ET on March 8 and any player who receives a tag will be able to continue negotiating a long-term deal with their teams through July 15.

Each team can only use one tag, which may make for a tough decision for the Giants as they have quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley on their way to free agency. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, and Cowboys running back Tony Pollard are others who could wind up being tagged over the next couple of weeks.

Players can negotiate with other teams after being tagged, although signing away a franchise-tagged player would cost his new team two first-round picks. If a player signs his tag, his salary for 2023 becomes guaranteed. The franchise tag salaries, by position, are listed below:

Quarterback: $32,416,000.

Running back: $10,091,000.

Receiver: $19,743,000.

Tight end: $11,345,000.

Offensive line: $18,244,000.

Defensive end: $19,727,000.

Defensive tackle: $18,937,000.

Linebacker: $20,926,000.

Cornerback: $18,140,000.

Safety: $14,460,000.

Kicker/punter: $5,393,000.

Given how often deadlines result in agreements, it’s unlikely any teams will rush to use the tags but they’re now free to do so.

