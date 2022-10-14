The Winding Road That Led the GusBus to Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wis. –- For Gus Yalden, a 2023 Wisconsin men’s basketball commit, “home” has been difficult to peg down, at least on paper.

During his unconventional prep career, the 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward has lived in Wisconsin, Nebraska, back to Wisconsin, Colorado, California, Florida, and North Carolina. He will finish his prep career at LaLumiere High School in Indiana, a national hoops power, before the GusBus makes its final stop in Madison next season.

While discussing his childhood during a recent interview with the Badgerswire, Yalden felt that the unconventional, winding road that ultimately led him to Madison shaped him into the man he is today.

“My roots and childhood home have always been in Wisconsin,” Yalden said. “I’m familiar with being uncomfortable, which is a critical component of success. We are the sum of all of our experiences, so I would say that for a senior in high school, I’ve had a pretty full life so far.”

Yalden’s fondest memories of the Wisconsin men’s basketball program came during a two-year stretch from 2014-2015 when the Badgers earned back-to-back Final Four trips under Hall-of-Fame head coach Bo Ryan.

“I remember it all,” Yalden explained. “The players on the podium, Nigel Hayes challenging the stenographer with “onomatopoeia,” Josh Gasser’s big three against UNC, Dekker’s dagger to beat undefeated Kentucky, and the heartbreaking call…when that loose ball clearly bounced off the fingertip of Justice Winslow, and then they [Duke] hit a three to seal the dub.”

Those memories, while painful, serve as proof that UW can win at the highest level when everything breaks right.

Yalden, a lifelong Badgers fan and top-100 national recruit, sees no reason why Wisconsin can’t replicate that success and has set some lofty goals of his own once he sets foot on campus.

Win,” Yalden said plainly. “A lot and often.”

The 'GusBus' is coming to the Kohl Center in 2023

Anyone who knows Gus or has followed his career knows he’s a gym rat.

Becoming a top-100 national recruit set to play in the Big Ten didn’t happen overnight. It was a culmination of countless hours of sacrifice and hard work behind the scenes.

According to 247Sports, Yalden is the nation’s No. 12 ranked center in the class of 2023 and the No. 93 ranked player in the country.

Throughout his recruitment, Yalden accumulated more than 20 scholarship offers, most notably from Iowa, Arkansas, Butler, College of Charleston, Florida State, Oklahoma, Utah, Xavier, Marquette, Illinois, Louisville, Rutgers, and Nebraska.

Forced to prove skeptics wrong at every stop along the way because he doesn’t “look the part,” the 6-foot-9 forward plays with a chip on his shoulder and uses their doubt as fuel to push himself to become the best player he can be.

Need proof? I asked the four-star forward when he realized he had the potential to play high-major basketball, and his response was incredibly on-brand:

“When the first person told me I couldn’t,” Yalden explained. “I took those words personally. I always believed that my effort, desire, and passion for competing on the court and my commitment to getting daily reps, open runs, or even making film a priority would eventually pay off. I have always believed in my skill, but you have to be willing to fail in order to succeed, and sometimes getting your shot blocked teaches you to use your counter moves, up fakes, or to trail and take the three. I believe being a cerebral player gives me the freedom and confidence to go against dudes that are bigger, quicker, and way more athletic than me.”

For Yalden, the countless hours of hard work paid off in May when he fulfilled a childhood dream of becoming a Wisconsin Badger – a moment he’ll remember vividly for the rest of his life.

“We were having dinner at the Edgewater, and the sun was setting on the lake,” Yalden described. “I looked around at the coaches, my mom, and the surroundings. At that moment, I remember feeling like I was home and that the coaches felt familiar, friendly, and authentic. I texted my mom from across the table and told her I was going to commit. She looked up from her phone, and then I raised my kiddie cocktail and told the coaches I was committing to coach Gard, the rest of the coaches, and the University of Wisconsin. It was an iconic moment…and everyone in the restaurant cheered.”

Yalden’s physicality and hard-nosed playing style should transition seamlessly into a conference like the Big Ten. He isn’t as tall or athletic as most B1G centers, but he has an on-court identity and knows how to play to his strengths, which I would argue is more important.

Anyone who decides to judge a book by its cover will find out the hard way that Yalden is no slouch.

He makes a living playing below the rim, knocking down threes, and using his strength to win matchups with advanced footwork. In short, he has Wisconsin Badger written all over him.

As for the legacy he wants to leave behind when his career at UW is over? “Championship(s),” Yalden said without hesitation.

