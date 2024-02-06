Windhorst: LeBron James donned Knicks towel to pressure the Lakers

There are now just over 48 hours to go before the NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, Feb. 8. Over the last several weeks, there has been lots of chatter over what the Los Angeles Lakers may do on the trade market to bolster their roster.

Even though they have a three-game winning streak, their issues remain. They have been widely inconsistent this season, as they have put forth very poor performances versus lesser teams, only to defeat teams with better records on a semi-consistent basis.

The Lakers need more 3-point shooting, and they could use more defense on the perimeter at the guard and wing spots.

LeBron James has hinted at his displeasure regarding how this season has gone so far. Some fans may not have noticed that following L.A.’s win over the New York Knicks on Saturday, he donned a Knicks towel during a post-game interview.

Brian Windhorst, who has covered James since his high school days in Akron, Ohio, said on the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast that the superstar used that towel to pressure the Lakers into doing something ahead of the trade deadline.

“Of course, he was cognizant and aware that he was putting on a towel that said New York Knicks,” Windhorst said. “Why would he mess with the Knicks? Because he was using the Knicks as a tool to pressure the Lakers.”

James has a history of passive-aggressive behavior, and this looks like the latest such act. He tweeted an emoji of an hourglass following last week’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks, which was followed by speculation that perhaps James may even get traded.

Rich Paul, his agent, quickly came out and said James hadn’t asked for a trade.

The superstar can opt out of his contract this summer and become a free agent, something which has to make L.A. nervous about what may transpire in the coming months.

James wants the Lakers to make a move

Windhorst said on Monday that James clearly wants the Lakers to “be aggressive” on the trade market and that they are willing to part with one valuable asset (h/t Lakers Daily).

.@WindhorstESPN says LeBron has made it extremely clear that he wants the Lakers to be aggressive 🤝 pic.twitter.com/0ovohhaVwT — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 5, 2024

“He has made it extremely clear he wants the Lakers to be aggressive,” Windhorst said. “What the Lakers have done in talks from people that I have talked to is that they have been willing to trade the 2029 first-round pick that they have.”

The latest talk is that L.A. is looking for a wing who will give them effective defense. With Jarred Vanderbilt set to miss at least 3-4 weeks with a foot injury, securing such a player has taken on even more importance.

