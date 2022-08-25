Windhorst: Lakers will make significant trade, but not for a while

Throughout this summer, it has seemed the entire fan base of the Los Angeles Lakers has waited for the team to make a major trade, such as one for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

Earlier this week, that particular option was shut down by the statement issued by Nets general manager Sean Marks regarding Kevin Durant recommitting himself to the team.

Although Los Angeles has moved to acquire veteran guard Patrick Beverley, it is hardly the earth-shattering move fans were hoping for.

ESPN journalist Brian Windhorst said on a recent podcast with Lakers reporter Allen Sliwa that he believes they will make a significant trade, but it may not happen until just before the trading deadline about six months from now.

Via Sports Illustrated:

“My guess is, by February, the Lakers will have made a significant trade. I don’t know who it will be for. I just don’t know for sure. Just because the Nets may have a certain position today, doesn’t mean they’ll feel that way in six weeks. Doesn’t mean they’ll feel that way in three months.”

With Irving going into the final year of his contract and his omnipresent unpredictability, there may be a slimmer of hope that if things fall apart for the Nets, they may be open to trading him during the season.

But for now, especially given the Lakers’ limited tradable assets, the roster they have now will, more likely than not, be the one they take to training camp.

List

Juan Toscano-Anderson may be Lakers' best-kept secret

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire