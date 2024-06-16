Windhorst: JJ Redick has already been interviewing through his podcast

The Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching search is gradually moving along after they were rejected by University of Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley several days ago. As was the case before their brief pursuit of Hurley, JJ Redick appears to be the frontrunner to land the job.

It was reported a few days ago that Redick was scheduled to have a formal interview with the Lakers this weekend. However, he may have already been “interviewing” or auditioning for the job in a way.

Brian Windhorst said on ESPN’s “Get Up” that Redick’s “Mind the Game” podcast with LeBron James may have basically been a way for him to show what he may do as L.A.’s head coach.

Brian Windhorst on JJ Redick interviewing with the Lakers: "Frankly, his interviews have been in those podcasts with LeBron James. They've extensively broken down the Lakers' offense, extensively broken down what they do. It's been out there for the whole world to hear, including… pic.twitter.com/MTJb21htLl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 13, 2024

The fact that Redick co-hosts that podcast has led some to be skeptical that he would actually coach James and hold him accountable should he get the job. On the other hand, he has shown some solid basketball acumen on that podcast and as a member of ESPN’s NBA broadcast crew.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire