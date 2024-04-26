Windhorst: D’Angelo Russell likely to opt out of his contract this summer

The Los Angeles Lakers are in deep, deep trouble in their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. They’re down 0-3, which means the series is essentially over, especially since they have shown no ability to adjust or respond properly when the Nuggets make their patented second-half runs.

It’s clear the Lakers need to make changes this summer. While they have a very good roster that isn’t far from being a championship-caliber one, it simply isn’t good enough right now to meet expectations.

Starting point guard D’Angelo Russell has often been mentioned as the one player who may be used as a trade chip to bring in that final piece. But according to Brian Windhorst via “The Hoop Collective,” L.A. may not be able to use him as a trade chip, as he said Russell is likely to opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer (h/t Lakers Nation).

“As Lakers fans or NBA fans start to figure out what trade they’re gonna make this summer that’s gonna get them a third start because that will begin, it already will begin tomorrow because this series is cooked,” said Windhorst. “It’s likely that D’Angelo Russell is gonna opt out of his contract, OK. Because the Lakers gave him a one-year with a player option and I would say it’s likely he’s gonna opt out of that and once he’s a free agent, they can’t really trade him. Yes, you could in theory do a sign-and-trade, but if the Lakers are in the apron, they can’t receive a player in the sign-and-trade… So it’s likely that they’re not gonna be able to execute a sign-and-trade even if there was a team out there that wants D’Angelo Russell and wants to trade the Lakers a star, which is a totally different conversation.”

Russell’s name came up heavily in trade rumors at midseason, particularly when it was rumored the team was after Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. He had arguably the worst game of his playoff career on Thursday in Game 3 by going scoreless and missing all six of his 3-point attempts, and perhaps the writing is on the wall regarding his immediate future.

