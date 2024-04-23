Windham's Brooks stars at Nashua North Invitational

Apr. 22—Kevin Brooks won two events and Brynn Johnson broke the program record in the girls discus for the Windham High School track and field team at the Nashua North Invitational on Saturday.

Brooks, a senior, won the 100-meter dash with his personal-best time of 11.08 seconds and took the 200-meter run with a mark of 22.58 seconds.

Johnson, a sophomore, hurled a Windham-record throw of 83 feet, 5 inches on her way to a fourth-place finish in the discus.

Junior Kelly Wright was runner-up in the javelin (102 feet, 6 inches) and senior Ava Sanchez finished fourth in the long jump (14 feet, 9 1/2 inches) for Windham.

Pinkerton Academy junior captain Jameson Trask won the boys discus at the meet with a throw of 97 feet, 1 inch.

Trask was among Pinkerton's five top-five finishers at the meet.

The Pinkerton girls 4-by-800-meter run members, Ava Mohammed, Priya Phillip, Kendall Reynolds and Althea LeBlanc, placed second and all ran personal-best times en route to their time second-place finish (11:21.18).

LeBlanc also was the runner-up in the 2-mile run with her personal-best time of 12:02.6.

Senior captain Eva Roberts took third in both the 100-meter dash (12.75) and 200-meter run (26.85).

Roberts, Nora Brayall, Cam McNulty and Hannah Sippel combined for third in the 4-by-100 relay with their season-best mark of 50.48 seconds.

Bella Sippel placed fourth in the 400-meter run (1:02.36) and Sophia Cahoon took fifth in the pole vault (personal-best 8 feet) for the Astros.