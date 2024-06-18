Windham's Brooke Gerry wins Miss Maine Softball award

Jun. 18—Brooke Gerry had one final award coming her way in a career full of them.

The Windham left-hander was named the winner of the Miss Maine Softball award Tuesday at the senior All-Star games at St. Joseph's College. She's the first winner from Windham since the award was started in 1999.

Gerry prevailed out of a list that included Sadie Armstrong of Portland, McKayla Kortes of York, Lily Rawnsley of North Yarmouth Academy, Saige Evans of Old Town, Mia Coots of Nokomis, Lily Noyes of Skowhegan, Emma Potter of Penobscot Valley, Zoe Soule of Hall-Dale and Taylor Takatsu of Gardiner.

Gerry's award comes at the end of one of the best softball careers the state has seen. The University of Rhode Island commit was the Varsity Maine Player of the Year last year and the Gatorade Player of the Year the previous two seasons — becoming the first back-to-back winner since Fryeburg's Hannah Hill in 2008 and '09 — and she led Windham to its first Class A championship last June.

This year, Gerry was 9-1 in the circle with a 0.19 ERA, and 139 strikeouts in 72 innings. As Windham's leadoff hitter at the plate, she batted .509 with a .613 on-base percentage, and she totaled 29 hits while scoring 35 runs.

For her career, Gerry went 51-7 with 812 strikeouts in 376 2/3 innings, and had a combined ERA of 0.78.

