Windermere outfielder tops Orlando Sentinel baseball all-area team

Swift senior outfielder Ty Head of Windermere High is the 2024 Orlando Sentinel Varsity baseball player of the year.

Head came up big on the base paths and in centerfield this spring while helping the Wolverines reach the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 7A state final and finish with a 28-4 record.

Head paces a list of all-area first-team selections that include players from Bishop Moore, East River, The First Academy, Foundation Academy, Hagerty, Lake Mary, Oviedo, Timber Creek, and Windermere.

All-area teams consist of FHSAA state series participant schools in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and southwest Volusia counties. Selections were made by the Sentinel staff in consultation with area coaches.

Player of the Year

Ty Head, Windermere High, Sr.

Buzz: NC State signee recorded at least one hit in 27 of 32 games played and had nine multi-hit outings this season for the FHSAA Class 7A state runners-up. Head batted .408 (40-for-98) with 19 RBI and 9 extra-base hits. That included 5 doubles, 2 triples and 2 home runs. He also stole 28 bases, scored 44 runs and was perfect on 73 chances defensively while in center field.

All-Area First Team

Ryan Ashford, Lake Mary, Sr.

Buzz: Lefty Miami signee went 9-0 with a 1.18 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 53 innings for Class 7A regional semifinalists.

Talan Bell, Hagerty, Sr.

Buzz: Clemson signee went 7-1 (0.99 ERA) with 77 strikeouts in 49 ⅓ innings. Batted .346 (28-for-81) with team highs in RBI (25) and extra-base hits (10).

Cannon Feazell, Windermere High, Sr.

Buzz: Clemson signee led state in pitching wins with a 12-0 record, 1.54 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 59 innings for state runners-up.

Blake Fields, The First Academy, Jr.

Buzz: Center fielder batted .403 (31-for-77) with 36 runs, 22 RBI and 14 extra-base hits. Logged 3 saves with 19 Ks in 12 innings pitched.

Rylee Gibson, Foundation Academy, Jr.

Buzz: Led Lions while batting .400 (30-for-75) with 25 RBI, 21 runs and 11 extra-base hits. Had 1.11 ERA and 58 Ks in 56 innings.

Sebastian Hurtado, Timber Creek, Jr.

Buzz: Team MVP threw out 40% of runners at catcher for state semifinalists. Batted .330 (32-for-97) with team-high 18 RBI and just 2 outs by strikeout.

Kaiden Lopez, Oviedo, Sr.

Buzz: Ole Miss signee tied for 9th in state in home runs (8), batted .346 (28-for-81) with 31 RBI and 28 runs, and had 20 Ks in 12 ⅓ innings pitched.

Andy Perez, Lake Mary, Sr.

Buzz: Pitt signee batted .425 on 34 hits with 16 RBI, 12 doubles and 36 runs scored at shortstop. Also swiped 30 bases.

Aaron Reabe, Bishop Moore, Sr.

Buzz: Batted .350 (28-for-80) with 27 RBI, 21 runs and 8 extra-base hits, including 5 HRs. Went 5-0 with a 1.71 ERA and 42 Ks in 41 innings.

Michael Senay, East River, Jr.

Buzz: Struck out 83 batters in 47 innings and finished with miniscule 0.45 ERA while going 3-1 and allowing just three earned runs.

All-Area Second Team

Jake Eisert, Winter Park, Sr.

Remo Indomenico, The First Academy, Jr.

Ty Kennedy, East River, Jr.

Mason Mojica, Olympia, Sr.

Connor Mulready, Timber Creek, Sr.

Nick Palmi, Osceola, Sr.

Ethan Priest, Mount Dora Christian, Jr.

Randy Ruiz, Windermere High, Soph.

Brendan Toro, Hagerty, Sr.

Jack Waddingham, Windermere High, Sr.

Zach Walker, Timber Creek, Sr.

All-Area Honorable Mention

Jackson Adams, Apopka, Sr.

Miguel Acosta, Wekiva, Soph.

Christian Borbely, Montverde Academy, Sr.

Jacob Cali, Lake Minneola, Jr.

Javier Calzadilla, Windermere High, Sr.

Trey Craft, Umatilla, Sr.

Nathaneal Davis, Trinity Prep, Soph.

Max Eidelman, West Orange, Sr.

Brody Juntunen, Timber Creek, Jr.

Roby McClarnon, Orangewood Christian, Sr.

Julian Mercado, The Master’s Academy, Jr.

Isaac Padilla, Lake Brantley, Sr.

Austin Pierzynski, The First Academy, Jr.

Cayden Plotkin, Windermere Prep, Sr.

JR Radcliffe, Eustis, Sr.

Lorenzo Rodriguez Pozo, Lake Nona, Sr.

Iziah Santiago, Harmony, Sr.

Aiden Stillman, Trinity Prep, Jr.

Garrett Thompson, Deltona, Sr.

Landon Towns, Lake Highland Prep, Jr.

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email varsity editor Buddy Collings at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com.