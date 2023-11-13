Advertisement

Winderman’s view: Duncan Robinson continues as revelation, leads Heat vs. Spurs

Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Observations and other notes of interest from Sunday night’s 118-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs:

Duncan Robinson.

– Value contract.

– For all that has been uneven for the Heat at the start of this season, the ultimate revelation has been Duncan Robinson.

– Because it hasn’t just been Robinson at the arc.

– It also has been Robinson inside the arc.

– As it was again Sunday.

– On this night, as much of a threat as Bam Adebayo.

– Yes, there still will be nights when the shot is off.

– As there are for most 3-point shooters.

– Which was the case Saturday in Atlanta for Robinson.

– But this is a far more complete Robinson than previously witnessed.

– Sunday, it even meant getting Victor Wembanyama sideways in the third period, on what turned into a driving reverse layup.

– When Tyler Herro went down with his ankle sprain, there was conjecture about the replacement.

– Erik Spoelstra’s choice was Robinson.

– It has proven prescient.

– Now it’s a matter of getting Jimmy Butler back to the top of his game.

– And Kyle Lowry to pick up where he left off before Sunday’s night off.

– All of the above said, it is difficult to envision sustained offensive success without sustained 3-point success.

– Which wasn’t there for the most part Sunday.

– Butler was back and back in the starting lineup alongside Adebayo, Haywood Highsmith, Josh Richardson andRobinson.

– Robinson started in place of Herro, who is out at least two weeks with his ankle sprain, with Richardson opening in place of Lowry, who was given the night off.

– “Yeah, this is the life in the NBA,” Spoelstra said. “So that’s why we’re grateful for our depth.”

– He added, “It’s great to have Jimmy back in the mix tonight.”

– Butler had missed Saturday’s victory in Atlanta for a personal reason.

– The Heat’s seven starting lineups are the most in the NBA.

– Butler’s third free-throw attempt was his 2,000th with the Heat.

– Inactive for the Heat were Lowry, Herro, Caleb Martin, who remains out due to knee pain, and two-way players R.J. Hampton and Jamal Cain.

– While Hampton is dealing with a knee issue, Cain was available for the Heat, but kept inactive in order to preserve the Heat’s limit of games they can have two-way players active.

Cole Swider was the lone two-way player active for the Heat, who went with 12 on their active list, three below the maximum.

Kevin Love and Jaime Jaquez Jr. entered together as the Heat’s first two reserves.

– That again had Love at backup center in place of Thomas Bryant.

– Love’s first 3-point attempt was the 4,250th of his career.

Dru Smith then made it eight deep.

– Bryant eventually made it nine deep in the second period, when he, instead of Love, entered for Adebayo.

– But it was Love as the backup big man of choice in the second half.

– It was the 700th time Love has scored in double figures in his career.