Windber's Costa, Pennsylvania beat Maryland 31-7 in Big 33 Football Classic

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania defeated Maryland 31-7 in Sunday's Big 33 Football Classic at Chapman Field on the campus of Cumberland Valley High School.

Windber Area senior Bryson Costa made his lone extra point and averaged 59 yards on his three kickoffs, which included two touchbacks. Costa was the first Rambler to play in the prestigious game since 1987.

Tyseer Denmark, a Penn State signee, caught four passes for 95 yards and three touchdowns (21, 52, 24) to earn MVP honors. Hayden Johnson, a Lehigh signee, completed 7 of 11 passes for 142 yards and two scores.

Pennsylvania led 14-0 after the first quarter and 31-0 at halftime. Maryland scored its lone touchdown in the third quarter.

Pennsylvania outgained Maryland 278-155.