Windber staves off Meyersdale to move to 4-0; Conemaugh Township walloped by West Shamokin

WINDBER — Windber defeated Meyersdale 38-7 on Friday night in an Inter-County Conference matchup to move to 4-0 on the season. However, the Ramblers may have lost one of their best players in the process.

With 9:22 left in the third quarter, junior running back Luke Hostetler called for a fair catch on a punt. The ball was muffed and a scrum for the football ensued. Hostetler was hit on the play and remained on the field after sustaining an injury. He was taken off the field on a backboard, in the back of golf-cart style vehicle and was soon transported by ambulance to the hospital.

It was a scary scene. Hostetler had to be transported by ambulance last year in the state playoff game against Steelton-Highspire after a hard hit to his back.

"I thought the guys did a good job. It's tough when one of your leaders goes down," said Windber coach Matt Grohal of how his team responded. "Just the way high school football has gone this year ‒ the young man at Jersey Shore and the young man at Karns City ‒ it's scary, and it's not good for our game right now. As coaches, we've got to make sure everything we do is safety first to ensure this game's going to be around for a long time."

Hostetler had 77 rushing yards and two scores before he left the game. Fellow junior Bryce Chicarell rushed for a touchdown and caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from senior signal-caller Tanner Barkley, who completed 13 of 15 passes for 236 yards, a score and an interception, all with what is likely a broken finger on his throwing hand. R.J. Tallion added a late touchdown in the fourth to set the final.

Windber quarterback Tanner Barkley (12) hands off to R.J. Tallion during an Inter-County football contest against Meyersdale, Sept. 15, in Windber.

"It was exciting," the first-year quarterback, said of being able to air it out. "We got some guys out there on the outside. Play calling was great. (We) got some wide-open guys on routes."

Grohal joked that fellow Windber resident and veteran Richland High School head football coach Brandon Bailey must have rubbed off on him after he heard the numbers Barkley put up.

"We threw more tonight than probably in my entire career," Grohal said.

Windber's Bryce Chicarell finds himself all alone behind the Meyersdale defense for a 35-yard touchdown reception during an Inter-County Conference football matchup, Sept. 15, in Windber.

Defensively, Windber picked off three Meyersdale passes, two by Chicarell, and another by Evan Brady. The Ramblers also made a goal line stand early in the fourth quarter.

"This is a weird team. We're young. We're inexperienced, but somehow, we found a way to get to be 4-0," Grohal said. "It's certainly going to get to be tougher sledding over the next few weeks."

Meanwhile, Meyersdale (2-2) took advantage of a Windber fumble and 30 yards worth of penalties to go 45 yards and make it a one-score game with 7:31 left in the second quarter. Lance Jones scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper. Jones added 87 yards passing in the game.

However, the Ramblers tacked on two more scores before the half for a 28-7 advantage, putting the game out of reach.

"I don't think we reached our peak yet with what they can do on the football field," Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson said of his team. "Our goal is to turn the corner and get back on track next week, because I think we can play some football moving forward."

Windber hosts North Star (3-1) on Friday, while Meyersdale visits Tussey Mountain (1-3).

West Shamokin wallops Conemaugh Township

Conemaugh Township put the first points on the scoreboard at West Shamokin on Friday. However, Conemaugh Township allowed 52 unanswered points in the first half and fell 52-20.

Lou Swartz tallied 319 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground in the first half for the Wolves.

Both teams played their junior varsity squads in the second half.

Conemaugh Township junior Sam Shaffer, who was starting at quarterback for the injured Jon Updyke for the second week in a row, connected with D.J. Bambino for the opening score. Cameron Dunn and Stephen Stango recorded rushing touchdowns in the second half.

"Taking Jon off the field not only takes a good football player off of the field, physically, but a good leader vocally, as well," said Conemaugh Township coach Brandon Studer. "Our young guys are filling big roles and long term, these opportunities and reps they are getting will pay dividends down the road. We are taking one week at a time looking at progressing each week."

Conemaugh Township (0-4) visits Homer-Center on Friday.

