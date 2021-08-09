Wind Tower Market worth USD 51.31 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.82% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·4 min read

New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wind Tower Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Wind Tower Market Research Report By Product (Tubular Steel, Concrete, Hybrid and other), By Application (Onshore and offshore) and By Region - Global Forecast to 2027.” the market is projected to be worth USD 51.31 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.82% during the forecast period (2021 - 2027), The market was valued at USD 26.95 Billion in 2020.

High Demand for Clean and Reliable Energy to Minimize Global Carbon Emissions

The increased demand for clean and reliable energy to minimize global carbon emissions and maintain ecological balance by generating power from renewable resources is driving expansion in this sector. However, the wind tower business may be hampered by the high initial capital costs of projects with high maintenance costs and logistical challenges. In recent years, the global wind tower market has grown significantly. According to MRFR analysts, the wind tower market is set to expand rapidly. Furthermore, economic growth has gained momentum as a result of carbon reductions.


Get Free Sample PDF Brochure https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5265


For the efficient generation of wind energy, various types of wind towers are used. Large wind turbines are housed in tubular steel towers, concrete towers, lattice towers, and hybrid towers. Guyed pole towers, on the other hand, are utilized for small wind turbines. One of the most essential components of a wind turbine, the wind tower, would cost 25% to 30% of the entire cost of the wind turbine. Wind turbines are custom-built for a variety of applications. Wind towers are manufactured for both onshore and offshore wind turbines.


Key Players

List of the key players of global wind tower market profiled are –

  • CS Wind Corporation (South Korea)

  • Suzlon Energy Limited (India)

  • Enercon GmbH (Germany)

  • General Electric (U.S.)

  • Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Denmark)

  • Siemens AG (Germany)

  • Trinity Structural Towers Inc. (U.S.)

  • Valmont Industries Inc. (U.S.)

  • Ambau (Germany)

  • Broadwind Energy (U.S.).


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 pages) on Wind Tower Market

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wind-tower-market-5265


Market Segmentation

The global wind tower industry has been segmented on the basis of product and application.

On the basis of product, the global wind tower market has been segmented into tubular steel, concrete, hybrid, and others. Tubular steel towers are the most often utilized tower type in modern turbines since they are visually appealing and have predictable dynamic and fatigue qualities. When manufactured in bulk, they are cost-effective, and their design adds strength to wind turbine structures. The tubular steel towers segment will develop its wind tower market share quicker than the concrete towers and other towers segments. However, the impact of COVID19 has slowed the tubular steel towers market due to disrupted supply chain activities.

On the basis of application, the global wind tower market has been segmented into onshore and offshore.


Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5265


Regional Analysis

Europe to Lead the Global Market

Wind energy is now in its early stages of development. This is owing to increased power consumption, global measures to employ more renewable, non-conventional energy sources, and the global need to limit carbon emissions. As part of their carbon emission reduction aims, European countries and the EU as a whole have sponsored wind projects with favorable incentives. Europe is currently the market leader in wind turbines, followed by North America.

APAC to Witness Growth in the Global Market

The Asia Pacific is a major income source for the global wind industry, with China, Japan, and India being the most notable countries due to high electricity consumption, rapid urbanization, and technical improvements. Wind tower investments are based on the nacelle and turbine. The material and weight of a wind tower have an impact on its strength and stability. The design of a wind tower has the most influence on the market. As a result, wind towers for onshore applications differ markedly from towers for offshore use. Increasing wind power generation capacity, stringent environmental laws for emissions from conventional fuel combustion, rising demand for larger blades, and more government funding for wind power projects are just a few examples. China currently has the most wind energy projects in the planning and construction stages, followed by Japan and South Korea.


Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Wind Tower Market Report, By Product (Tubular Steel, Concrete, Hybrid and other), By Application (Onshore and offshore) and By Region - Global Forecast to 2027.


To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5265


About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Wind Tower

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • State Department denies climate envoy John Kerry flew private jet to Obama's birthday party

    The State Department denied reports that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled via private plane to attend the 60th birthday party of former President Barack Obama.

  • More severe weather on the horizon for weary north-central US

    The hits just keep coming for the north-central United States as a stormy pattern persists for portions of the region. Daily rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms have brought the North Central states damaging wind gusts, flooding rainfall and hail each day since last Thursday. Late Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, severe thunderstorms unleashed damaging wind gusts across a more than 500-mile-long swath from the Texas Panhandle to eastern Nebraska. These storms also unloaded torrential

  • A couple created a treehouse RV by using a crane to lift their 7,000-pound trailer onto a platform 8 feet above the ground

    The couple told Insider they spent $7,000 to create a treehouse-like platform for their RV so they could live worry-free during Canada's flood season.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

    An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured. The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.

  • Woman, 26, mauled to death by black bear in Canada's third fatal attack

    Three lives have been taken by bears in three months in Western Canada, with experts saying it could be due to people going to the wild more.

  • Scientists unlock new secrets of frozen prehistoric cave lion cubs

    The cubs, found in eastern Siberia in 2017 and 2018, are some of the best-preserved specimens ever found from the prehistoric era.

  • Mount Etna roars into action

    Etna has been lighting up the night sky regularly with explosions, lava fountains and ash plumes, dazzling onlookers and waking up locals with its roars.The camera team filming the images said eruptions started at 1 a.m. and continued until 6.30 a.m. (0430GMT). Lava flowed down the side of the 3,300-meter-high mountain and black volcanic ash and rocks known as 'lapilli', some as big as a 2 euro coin, covered streets in nearby towns after the eruption.Etna, which is located above the Sicilian town of Catania, often erupts but rarely causes damage and is believed to have the longest written record of eruptions than any other volcano, with its first recorded observation going back to 425 B.C.Although the eruptions themselves do not put the local population at risk, residents do have to live with the ash showers.

  • Historic drought threatens California farms supplying much US food

    In the valleys of central California, the search for water has turned into an all-out obsession as the region suffers through a drought that could threaten the US food supply.

  • Flash flooding washes away city

    As a powerful thunderstorm blew through Omaha, Nebraska, on August 7, it caused severe flash flooding, which caused massive amounts of damage.

  • Watch this arsonist start a fire in Italy

    The video, which was released on August 6, showed a pixelated figure lighting a match, placing it on the grass and running away as flames quickly grow. The man was arrested by the Carabinieri.With temperatures approaching 104 Fahrenheit across southern Italy, hot winds have stoked flames of wildfires, which are common during the country's dry and hot summers.The Italian fire brigade tweeted on Sunday (August 8) that this year in the period between June 15 to August 8, there has been a 70% increase in the number of interventions they have had to carry out due to wildfires.The video was released a few days before the landmark IPCC report on climate change and as wildfires fueled by heat and drought are sweeping away entire towns in the U.S. West, releasing record carbon dioxide emissions from Siberian forests, and driving Greeks to flee their homes by ferry.

  • Pentagon urged to send helicopters to Greece wildfires

    Foreign relations committee chairman calls for ‘all measures necessary to support the people of Greece in their time of need’

  • Another heat wave will build over hard-hit British Columbia this week

    After a brief respite from the hot and dry conditions, British Columbia is set to roast under yet another heat wave this week. The impending heat will lead to another spell of dangerous wildfire conditions.

  • Leaders, activists alarmed, not surprised by climate report

    The Paris agreement called for limiting temperature increases to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) — and ideally to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial levels. It confirms what we already know from thousands previous studies and reports — that we are in an emergency.

  • Two disturbances brewing in the Atlantic. Both could become tropical depressions this week

    Forecasters are monitoring two systems that were brewing in the Atlantic on Sunday — and both could become tropical depressions later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. update.

  • The amount of warming that world leaders collectively agreed to avoid? It's inevitable in the next 20 years, a new report suggests.

    In the Paris agreement, 195 countries agreed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. A new report says we'll likely blow past that by 2040.

  • If You Live Here, Watch Out for Blister-Causing Bugs Falling from Trees

    There are few things more idyllic than taking a summer stroll through a local park or botanical garden, walking under the lush trees as leaves begin to drop, portending the approaching fall. However, residents of one area in the U.S. are returning home from those summer walks covered in more than just a light mist of sweat—they're coming back covered in bites and blisters, too. Read on to discover what's causing this sudden problem and what you can do to protect yourself.RELATED: If You Live Her

  • Polar bears use 'tools' to vanquish walruses, recent study uncovers

    Part of the oral histories of Inuit in the eastern Canadian Arctic and southwestern Greenland include accounts of tool usage by polar bears dating back more than 240 years.

  • Greta Thunberg Covers ‘Vogue’ And Calls Out Fast Fashion In One Epic Post

    Greta Thunberg goes off on fast fashion in an Instagram post about her Vogue Scandinavia cover When most celebrities appear on the cover of a magazine, they post the photos online and give a shoutout to their makeup artist and photographer and talk about how excited they were to appear on [insert magazine cover name []

  • Illegal mining drives elephants to destroy villages

    The residents of a village called Karanjia in eastern India are spending sleepless nights worrying about wild elephants, who they say have been destroying crops and even some homes there...... all because the elephants are reacting to illegal mining operations in the area.The elephants have been driven away from their habitats due to illegal mining.Explosives used in the mines particularly drive the wild animals away, moving to human settlements in search of shelter and food, and destroying property - sometimes even injuring humans along the way. Wildlife expert Vanoomitra Acharya:"Elephants either from Jharkhand or from Simli Park wreak havoc in this area around the year. The main reason for it is illegal mining in eco-sensitive zones. Nobody pays any attention to it, to control it."Elephants are worshipped in India, and the Elephant-headed God Ganesh is one of the most popular in the Hindu pantheon.India has over half of the world's Asiatic elephant population, but their number has dwindled in recent years.