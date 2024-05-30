Wind Surge players volunteer at Ronald McDonald House

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday night, the Wichita Wind Surge beat the Springfield Cardinals for the first time this season, and they celebrated by giving back to the community.

Thursday morning, players worked at the Ronald McDonald House in Wichita. They cleaned, cooked meals, and baked cookies for the families staying there.

Matt Hamilton, the general manager for the Wichita Wind Surge, said it’s a way to say “thank you” to the community.

“It’s such a big deal to be able to be a part of something as special as this and making sure that you know these families they have such a burden already they shouldn’t have to worry about things like meals and cooking and cleaning,” said Hamilton.

Even though it wasn’t on the field, they could not turn off that competitive fire.

“They really got into it. I believe there was a little bit of a competition between the cooks and there and but even between the guys who were cleaning and scrubbing baseboards and things like that,” said Hamilton.

Hopefully, they didn’t wear themselves out too much. The team has to play Springfield again on Thursday evening. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Twenty families can stay at the Ronald McDonald house while their children are receiving treatments.

