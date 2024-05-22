Wind Surge falter in series opener versus San Antonio

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge dropped the series opener 3-2 against the San Antonio Missions at Riverfront Stadium. Despite the Wind Surge loading the bases and getting a run back in the ninth on a passed ball, Wichita loses their fourth straight.

A trio of singles for the Missions allowed them to strike first in the leadoff frame of the series. Michael De La Cruz had the last such to allow Cole Cummings to score. Cummings followed with a solo home run to right-center in the bottom of the third to push the San Antonio lead to 2-0 a third of the way through.

Tanner Schobel finally brought the Wind Surge on the board in the bottom of the fifth. He pushed an RBI single to the opposite way to right field to score Emmanuel Rodriguez from second.

Brandon Valenzuela matched Cummings by slugging a solo home run in the top of the seventh to make the score 3-1 Missions heading into the stretch.

Despite the Wichita leadoff batter striking out to begin the bottom of the ninth, the following three batters drew walks to load the bases. Rodriguez scored from third on a passed ball, sliding just beneath the tag by Jayvien Sandridge. The next batter grounded into a force out at second to end the game by a 3-2 final.

The Wind Surge continue their series with the San Antonio Missions on Wednesday, May 23, with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on Winetastic Wednesday at Riverfront Stadium.

