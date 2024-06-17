Wind Surge clinch series over Midland

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge clinched the series against the Midland Rockhounds on a 6-0 combined one-hit shutout at Riverfront Stadium.

Kyler Fedko connected on a bloop single to shallow center to score Jeferson Morales early in the bottom of the first. Fedko smoked another single two innings later off the glove of the diving Jeremy Eierman that trickled into left field. Jake Rucker trotted home, then Fedko got caught in a rundown between first and second, which he extended long enough to allow Morales to cross the plate to put Wichita ahead 3-0 before being tagged as the final out.

Jorel Ortega scampered in to score for the Wind Surge on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth. He scored in five games this series on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Aaron Sabato followed later and hit his seventh double of the season, bouncing away from the wall in the same frame to bring in a second run.

Sabato wasn’t done in this one, as he swatted a solo home run to the RockHounds bullpen in right-center in the bottom of the eighth to push Wichita ahead to a future 6-0 final. He’s hit home runs in three straight games and has six on the season.

Jaylen Nowlin improved to 4-3 after throwing eight innings of one-hit baseball with four strikeouts. The Atlanta native is up to 25 consecutive frames with no earned runs at Riverfront Stadium. Cody Laweryson slammed the door to finish the game after two strikeouts and an infield groundout in the ninth.

The Wind Surge travel to Little Rock for their final first half series against the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday, June 18, with a 12:05 p.m. first pitch.

