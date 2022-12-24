Wind not a problem: Josh Allen finds Gabe Davis for Bills TD vs. Bears (video)

Wind was the worry for the Bills-Bears’ Week 16 matchup.

That put the focus on the chills, but it was set to make throwing and kicking the ball more difficult as well.

No one told Josh Allen.

The Bills QB connected on a long 19-yard touchdown pass with receiver Gabe Davis in the corner of the end zone despite the elements. It concluded the team’s first drive of the game on offense.

Of course, we did some challenge with the wind after.

Kicker Tyler Bass missed his extra point attempt because of it, but the TD counted nonetheless. It brought the score to 7-6 Bears in the first half.

The touchdown can be found in the clip below:

Josh and Gabe gifting us our first touchdown of the day! 📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/JfMNEixEgk — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 24, 2022

