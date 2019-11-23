Winchester, Exilhomme brothers lead CCSU over Duquesne 43-10

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- - Aaron Winchester threw two touchdown passes, brothers D.J. and Danley Exilhomme accounted for three scores, and Central Connecticut State wrapped up an undefeated league season with a 43-10 win over Duquesne on Saturday.

The 18th-ranked Blue Devils (11-1, 7-0 NEC), who clinched their sixth Northeast Conference title last week, won their eighth straight game and their 11 wins extends the school record for victories in a season.

CCSU led 19-10 at halftime then put the game away with two long touchdowns in the third quarter. Winchester hit Tyshaun James on a 73-yard touchdown pass and D.J. Exilhomme returned an interception for an 87-yard score. Danley Exhilhomme's 25-yard run closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter. He also had a 4-yard run for the game's first score.

Winchester completed 9 of 20 passes for 188 yards with the two touchdowns and an interception.

For the Dukes (6-5, 4-3), Brett Brumbaugh was 11 of 30 for 111 yards with two interceptions. He threw an 11-yard pass to Kellon Taylor for Duquesne's lone touchdown late in the second quarter.

CCSU will learn its playoff matchup when the pairings are released on Sunday.