Winamac softball honors late coach Ron Nies

Apr. 17—One of the great coaches and educators in the Winamac school system was honored Saturday before the softball game against Northfield.

Former softball coach Ron Nies was honored with a memorial bench on the same day there was an opening ceremony for the brand new field at Winamac Community High School.

Nies was the head coach for the Lady Warriors from 1995-2006. He took over in the fourth year of the program's existence and coached the Lady Warriors for 11 years. He was also part of the summer league softball program at Winamac for many years more.

Nies passed away in August of 2022 at the age of 72. Family and alumni were on hand Saturday to celebrate the new field and remember Nies' contributions to the program. The Lady Warriors proceeded to beat Northfield 16-2.

"It was a really nice day," Winamac coach Jennifer Belcher said. "It was nice to have the opening ceremony for our field and I knew right away when we had the field that I wanted to somehow get the alumni involved and be able to thank them for the years they've given to the program and I wanted them to see the field at the same time. Then for the opportunity to honor coach Nies was just icing on the cake. It was just a great day for our community and Winamac softball all the way around."

Nies taught fifth and sixth grade at Eastern Pulaski schools for many years.

"He just had a love for kids," Belcher said. "As much as he was around our program and influencing kids in a positive direction there, he made a bigger impact in the classroom just because he saw so many more kids on a daily basis. He was just a great teacher and a super person."

Kari (Dilts) Johnson was a student and later a softball player for coach Nies and later coached and taught alongside him for 20 years. She delivered a speech during the ceremony prior to the game honoring Nies.

"Today is a day of celebration with the dedication of the new Winamac Lady Warriors Softball field, which is absolutely amazing," Johnson said. "It is a day to celebrate all of the softball alumni from coaches, players, managers, fans, etc., who have paved the way for Lady Warrior Softball and made it what it is today.

"But It is also a bittersweet day because we are missing former players who passed away too soon and one very important coach, coach Ron Nies. We are all wishing he could be here in person to see the new field and to reminisce with his former players and assistant coaches. He would be so excited.

"I do know God is definitely letting him watch down on this day and we all know he is smiling and so proud of every single one of you that are here. When you all think about and remember Coach Nies, a smile probably comes to your face, you think of something silly he did, but also how much he impacted your life as a student and player.

"Coach Nies never ever wanted the attention but loved sitting back and watching his players and students have success. Most of you here also probably think you were his favorite because he always made you feel special and that he genuinely cared.

"Coach Nies was part of softball here at Winamac before there was a high school team. He was involved with the summer leagues and was always willing to help. He loved to work with pitchers and would sit on a bucket in the Elementary gym and catch for as long as pitchers wanted to practice.

"We probably all remember him eating Skittles and popcorn in the dugout during games while talking to everyone that stopped by. Everyone loved Coach!

"Many of the players and coaches from the 2006 sectional championship team remembered looking out in left field at Rochester after winning the program's first-ever sectional championship and seeing their former coach from a year ago smiling with pride and everyone took off in a sprint to celebrate with him. It was such a special moment for all the girls and for Coach Nies.

"The following are some quotes that people had to say when asked about Coach Nies:

"'Coach Nies was one of my biggest fans throughout my high school career. It is because of him my transition went so easily to softball.'

"His colleague had this to say: 'He was a true friend to all who had the privilege to know him. He would definitely be embarrassed by being honored with a bench, but he would quietly say with a bit of a smile, OK, I guess it's OK as long as people will sit down to take a bit of a rest and enjoy watching the game.'

"Another friend said, 'Ronnie was the most selfless person I have ever known. He mentored me, and made me realize what kind of person I wanted to be: Just like him.'

"Another friend had this to say: 'Ron's friendship, selflessness, kindness and empathy will always remain in our hearts. To know him was to love him. His sweet grin, twinkle in his eyes, and his gentle teasing was a gift to all of us that we can treasure in our hearts forever.'

"Another friend said, 'We are remembering a man who influenced our entire community with his gifts. A man dearly loved by everyone he came in contact with. You would always see him whether it was at the school or he would be seen wandering the park around the softball fields in the spring, summer and fall. He loved the game of softball and spent countless hours on the field helping kids believe in themselves. His art of coaching and teaching allowed every child and adult to feel important.'

"When asked what words come to mind when you think of Coach Nies, the teacher, coach, colleague and friend, here is what was said: 'kind, fair, sweet, always smiling, hard working, quiet, humble, courageous, caring and loved his family so much. When you think about it, wouldn't this world be amazing if we were all like Coach Nies?'

"Coach Nies's memory will live on forever as we continue to share stories about him and teach the game he so loved like him. As we unveil his Memorial Bench to his family, let us all remember and smile when we think of Coach Ron Nies and remember his smile and his love for his family, friends, students, players and his love for the game of softball which brought us all here today. We will remember you Coach Nies every single time we walk on a softball field whether it is here in Winamac or somewhere else and know we are all better because of you. We hope you love your bench!"