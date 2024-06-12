‘Win-win situation’: NE Ohio blind golf tournament raises money for charity

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) — Golf is a game of technique. If your technique is good you can always make contact with the ball, even if you can’t actually see it.

The golfers on Pine Valley Golf Course this week are some of the best blind and vision-impaired golfers in the United States and Canada.

“I just started golfing six years ago,” Canadian Golfer Deanna Morgan said. “I had never golfed before because I was blind. This is a great opportunity for me to come out and find a whole community of people with disabilities and have a good time.”

Morgan from Kitchener, Ontario is one of the best blind women golfers out there. Her husband Brian is her guide as the pair make up quite a formable team.

The spotter puts the golfer in the best position and describes the view ahead while the golfer uses that well-practiced technique to hit away.

“Everything I’ve been doing out there is based on muscle memory. I can’t see but it’s all about how I line up so I try to keep my swing consistent. If I make a good shot it’s me and if I miss he lined me up wrong, so that’s how it works,” Morgan said.

It’s golf with a built-in excuse. But it’s not like the players here really need one.

The field is competitive for the 2024 Nations Cup which you could call the “Ryder Cup” of blind golf.

Getting on the course and hitting away is all part of an idea that everyone can participate in sports no matter the challenges.

“There are a lot of blind golfers in this organization. Right now they beat people with vision on a normal basis and that’s my goal as a blind golfer, as long as I can beat someone with vision in a competition and I’m not dead last, it’s a win-win situation for me,” Golfer Britton Munoz said

The tournament is also a win-win for several charities.

Money raised will go to support Blind Student Adaptive Technology Scholarships and the Wounded Warrior Project. Blind Golf Ohio has raised close to half a million dollars over the years to support people with blindness.

