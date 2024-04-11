‘Win-win’: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns agree to reworked contract

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb has a new contract.

The reworked deal was first reported by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

The deal drops Chubb’s base salary from $15.85 million to around $11.775 million, according to FOX 8 Sports John Sabol.

Rapoport says the deal includes incentives for Chubb to earn some of that money back.

“Win-win for the Browns and Chubb,” Sabol said.

Chubb has been recovering from a serious injury to his left knee. He was hurt in Week 2 of the 2023 season.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sustaining a knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Chubb had two surgeries, one in September and one in November, to repair his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The team has not released any significant updates on the 28-year-old’s progress.

Chubb has racked up 6,511 yards and 48 rushing touchdowns over six seasons.

According to NFL.com, the Browns stocked up on running backs in the offseason, bringing their total to six running backs ahead of the NFL Draft at the end of the month.

