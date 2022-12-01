What would a win vs. Bills mean for Patriots? 'GMFB'

Yahoo Sports Videos

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon are joined by the Bills superstar quarterback. Allen explains his adoration for the Bills incredible fanbase, as well as the foundation which is named after his grandmother, which will receive all the proceeds raised from auctioning off Josh’s My Cause My Cleats that he will wear Thursday night against the Patriots. Allen appeared on Yahoo Sports thanks to Gillette. Gillette will match the winning bid for Josh’s My Cause My Cleats. To bid on the My Cause My Cleats go to nflauction.nfl.com. Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to this entire episode of Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.