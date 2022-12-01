What would a win vs. Bills mean for Patriots? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what would a win vs. the Buffalo Bills mean for the New England Patriots in their Week 13 matchup.
"GMFB" discusses what would a win vs. the Buffalo Bills mean for the New England Patriots in their Week 13 matchup.
The most recent time the Bills faced the Patriots, they left little doubt about their status as the pacesetter in the AFC East. Buffalo walked off the field with a 47-17 win in the wild-card round of the playoffs this past January, demoralizing a New England team that was celebrating being back in the postseason after a one-year absence. The Bills (8-3) will look to add to their recent run of success in a rivalry once dominated by the Patriots (6-5) during their latest trip to New England.
The Patriots will be a little shorthanded on offense for Thursday night's Week 13 matchup against the Bills at Gillette Stadium.
#Bills at #Patriots: 5 things to watch for during Week 13's game:
More bad news for the Patriots offense.
One of the top cornerback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft is getting an early start on his preparations for the next level
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon are joined by the Bills superstar quarterback. Allen explains his adoration for the Bills incredible fanbase, as well as the foundation which is named after his grandmother, which will receive all the proceeds raised from auctioning off Josh’s My Cause My Cleats that he will wear Thursday night against the Patriots. Allen appeared on Yahoo Sports thanks to Gillette. Gillette will match the winning bid for Josh’s My Cause My Cleats. To bid on the My Cause My Cleats go to nflauction.nfl.com. Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to this entire episode of Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.
The Packers have another potential Aaron Rodgers problem. And Aaron Rodgers knows it. He’s due to make nearly $60 million in 2023. Every penny of it is fully guaranteed. If the Packers decide they’d like to move on, there’s not much they can do about it, if he decides he wants to stay. Rodgers, by [more]
Green Bay Packers coach Dan Devine desperately traded a treasure trove of draft picks for quarterback John Hadl, who was near the end of his career.
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in Tampa Bay, the current Jackson State [more]
Alabama high school football teams will have a rough next few years. Thompson 8th-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn won MVP at the AHSAA 7A championship.
There are several options, and they’re not all obvious.
Where does KC’s second-round draft pick rank among rookie receivers, according to Pro Football Focus? Perhaps higher than you think.
It is uncertain whether 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will be available for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 13 game on Thursday, December 1
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 13. The Eagles will take down the Titans while the Chargers win and Rams lose.
There always unexpected results during the college football season. Here are the 15 biggest surprises and disappointments across the country.
The Bills head to New England for a key AFC East matchup and Sal Maiorana has the in-depth preview.
With C.J. Gardner-Johnson on the mend and the Eagles looking to hold on to the No. 1 seed, rumblings of a Malcolm Jenkins return started spreading - but the feasibility is another question. By Adam Hermann
Kyle Shanahan made an interesting choice when picking a QB to compare Tua Tagovailoa to.
Bengals proved they're a playoff contender in win at Tennessee. We'll find out Sunday if they're an elite team, Jason Williams writes in his weekly prediction column.