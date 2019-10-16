Win the ultimate 2020 Daytona 500 experience from Bluegreen Vacations

Have you ever dreamed of going to the Daytona 500 in the best and biggest way possible?

Bluegreen Vacations is offering NASCAR fans a chance to do just that with its Win Big Sweepstakes* in cooperation with NASCAR.

The lucky grand prize recipient will have all the trappings to experience the ultimate, lavish Daytona 500 in 2020: a Polaris Slingshot Model SL two-passenger vehicle, a NASCAR VIP Experience that includes four Daytona 500 Race Club Suite Tickets and Hot Passes and a check for $5,000.

One entry per person through Nov. 18 can be submitted by texting NASCAR to 28007 or by visiting http://promo.rtm.com/NASCARSWEEPSTAKES.

“For NASCAR fans, attending the Daytona 500 is the ultimate experience,” said Shawn B. Pearson, president and chief executive officer of Bluegreen Vacations. “We pride ourselves on providing one-of-a-kind guest experiences in sought-after destinations. That‘s why we are thrilled to offer this exclusive opportunity to both Bluegreen Vacations and NASCAR fans.”

NASCAR fans attending races can win even more with Instant Win prizes available the Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway on Nov. 10 and at the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 17.

The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, real estate-based vacation ownership program that leads its members to new discoveries in exciting destinations, offering an engaging, cost-effective way to enjoy memorable vacation experiences. Accommodations are ideally suited to comfortably accommodate guests in a space that feels like a home-away-from-home, with resort-style amenities and services just steps away. Learn more at www.BluegreenVacations.com.

*No purchase necessary to enter or win. Estimated odds of winning are 1:300,000. One (1) grand prize will be awarded with an approximate retail value of $39,299.00. This promotion is sponsored by Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. and operated by Real Time Media, LLC. This contest begins on August 14, 2019 and ends November 18, 2019. Must be 21 years of age to enter. This contest is open to legal residents of forty-seven (47) of the fifty (50) United States (excluding residents of ID, ND and SD), plus residents of the District of Columbia. Void where prohibited. For Official Rules, click here. Sponsor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. d/b/a Bluegreen Vacations (“BVU”) 4960 Conference Way North, Suite 100, Boca Raton, FL 33431.

© 2019 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

NASCAR® and its marks are trademarks of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc.

THIS ADVERTISING MATERIAL IS BEING USED FOR THE PURPOSE OF SOLICITING THE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTERESTS.

THIS ADVERTISING MATERIAL IS BEING USED FOR THE PURPOSE OF SOLICITING SALES OF A VACATION OWNERSHIP PLAN. THIS ADVERTISING MATERIAL IS BEING USED FOR THE PURPOSE OF SOLICITING THE SALE OF TIME-SHARE PROPERTY OR INTERESTS IN TIME-SHARE PROPERTY.