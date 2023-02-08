Win a trip to Super Bowl LVII by supporting Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster’s foundation

Kansas City Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster’s foundation is giving back to the Chiefs Kingdom after their generosity throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Smith-Schuster and his non-profit, The JuJu Foundation, have partnered with the charitable platform CAUZEO to giveaway two lower-level tickets, an airfare allowance, and two nights’ hotel accommodations. To be entered to win, fans must donate $10 or more to The JuJu Foundation at the links provided. One runner-up winner will receive an autographed JuJu Smith-Schuster jersey.

The JuJu Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting youth initiatives and lifting the spirits of those in need. Smith-Schuster is making his first appearance in the Super Bowl in his first season with the Chiefs after five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#ChiefsKingdom donate $10 or more to support the @JuJuFoundation & you could win two tickets to the big game, hotel and airfare. One runner-up winner will receive a signed jersey from me! Good luck & thank you for supporting! Enter now @ https://t.co/Jprz73euqL — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 6, 2023

There is just over a day left for fans to enter as the campaign closes Thursday, Feb. 9 at 8:00 PM ET. Super Bowl LVII is set to be played on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 PM ET at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona. Be sure to get your entries in before the time expires!

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire