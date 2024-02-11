Advertisement

Win totals released for all Big Ten teams in 2024 college football season

Zachary Neel
·4 min read
We are getting closer and closer to the start of spring football across the nation, and in about a month, teams will be strapping up their helmets and getting prepared for various spring games, giving fans an early look at their newly constructed rosters.

Though the transfer portal is still open in certain spots, and the coaching carousel continues to churn for a handful of programs, we are starting to get a better sense of where the power lies going into the 2024 season as rosters are taking shape. This has allowed us to make our way-too-early predictions, such as a top 25 ranking, record projections for the Big Ten Conference, and bowl projections for the Oregon Ducks’ new conference foes.

It’s also allowed Las Vegas sportsbooks to make their annual win total projections, predicting how many games each team in the Power 4 conferences will win next season.

The Big Ten is expected to be spearheaded by teams like Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State. Here’s how FanDuel Sportsbook projects their seasons to play out in 2024:

Purdue Boilermakers — 4.5 Wins

Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection2-10 (1-8 Big Ten)

Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl ProjectionNo Bowl Game

Way-too-Early Top 25 RankingNot Ranked

Minnesota Golden Gophers — 4.5 Wins

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)

Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl ProjectionNo Bowl Game

Way-too-Early Top 25 Ranking:Not Ranked

UCLA Bruins — 5.5 Wins

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection6-6 (4-5 Big Ten)

Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl ProjectionNo Bowl Game

Way-too-Early Top 25 RankingNot Ranked

Northwestern Wildcats — 5.5 Wins

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)

Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl ProjectionNo Bowl Game

Way-too-Early Top 25 RankingNot Ranked

Michigan State Spartans — 5.5 Wins

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection7-5 (4-5 Big Ten)

Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl ProjectionNo Bowl Game

Way-too-Early Top 25 RankingNot Ranked

Indiana Hoosiers — 5.5 Wins

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection3-9 (0-9 Big Ten)

Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl ProjectionNo Bowl Game

Way-too-Early Top 25 RankingNot Ranked

Illinois Fighting Illini — 5.5 Wins

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection4-7 (3-6 Big Ten)

Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl ProjectionNo Bowl Game

Way-too-Early Top 25 RankingNot Ranked

Wisconsin Badgers — 6.5 Wins

Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection9-3 (7-2 Big Ten)

Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl ProjectionPinstripe Bowl vs. Miami

Way-too-Early Top 25 RankingNot Ranked

Maryland Terrapins — 7.5 Wins

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)

Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl ProjectionNo Bowl Game

Way-too-Early Top 25 RankingNot Ranked

Nebraska Cornhuskers — 7.5 Wins

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection7-5 (5-4 Big Ten)

Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl ProjectionQuick Lane Bowl vs. Bowling Green

Way-too-Early Top 25 RankingNot Ranked

USC Trojans — 7.5 Wins

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection8-4 (7-2 Big Ten)

Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl ProjectionDuke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Lousiville

Way-too-Early Top 25 RankingNot Ranked

Washington Huskies — 7.5 Wins

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection6-6 (3-6 Big Ten)

Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl ProjectionGuaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Kansas State

Way-too-Early Top 25 RankingNot Ranked

Iowa Hawkeyes — 7.5 Wins

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection8-4 (5-4 Big Ten)

Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl ProjectionMusic City Bowl vs. Tennessee

Way-too-Early Top 25 Ranking20th

Penn State Nittany Lions — 9.5 Wins

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection9-3 (6-3 Big Ten)

Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl ProjectionReliaQuest Bowl vs. LSU

Way-too-Early Top 25 RankingNo. 13

Michigan Wolverines — 9.5 Wins

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection9-3 (7-2 Big Ten)

Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl ProjectionCitrus Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Way-too-Early Top 25 RankingNo. 6

Oregon Ducks — 10.5 Wins

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)

Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl ProjectionSugar Bowl vs. Arizona (CFP), Orange Bowl vs. Georgia (CFP)

Way-too-Early Top 25 RankingNo. 3

Ohio State Buckeyes — 10.5 Wins

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection12-0 (9-0 Big Ten)

Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl ProjectionRose Bowl vs. Utah (CFP), Cotton Bowl vs. Texas

Way-too-Early Top 25 RankingNo. 2

