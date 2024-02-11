Win totals released for all Big Ten teams in 2024 college football season
We are getting closer and closer to the start of spring football across the nation, and in about a month, teams will be strapping up their helmets and getting prepared for various spring games, giving fans an early look at their newly constructed rosters.
Though the transfer portal is still open in certain spots, and the coaching carousel continues to churn for a handful of programs, we are starting to get a better sense of where the power lies going into the 2024 season as rosters are taking shape. This has allowed us to make our way-too-early predictions, such as a top 25 ranking, record projections for the Big Ten Conference, and bowl projections for the Oregon Ducks’ new conference foes.
It’s also allowed Las Vegas sportsbooks to make their annual win total projections, predicting how many games each team in the Power 4 conferences will win next season.
The Big Ten is expected to be spearheaded by teams like Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State. Here’s how FanDuel Sportsbook projects their seasons to play out in 2024:
Purdue Boilermakers — 4.5 Wins
Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports
Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection: 2-10 (1-8 Big Ten)
Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl Projection: No Bowl Game
Way-too-Early Top 25 Ranking: Not Ranked
Minnesota Golden Gophers — 4.5 Wins
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection: 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)
Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl Projection: No Bowl Game
Way-too-Early Top 25 Ranking:Not Ranked
UCLA Bruins — 5.5 Wins
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection: 6-6 (4-5 Big Ten)
Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl Projection: No Bowl Game
Way-too-Early Top 25 Ranking: Not Ranked
Northwestern Wildcats — 5.5 Wins
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)
Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl Projection: No Bowl Game
Way-too-Early Top 25 Ranking: Not Ranked
Michigan State Spartans — 5.5 Wins
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection: 7-5 (4-5 Big Ten)
Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl Projection: No Bowl Game
Way-too-Early Top 25 Ranking: Not Ranked
Indiana Hoosiers — 5.5 Wins
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection: 3-9 (0-9 Big Ten)
Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl Projection: No Bowl Game
Way-too-Early Top 25 Ranking: Not Ranked
Illinois Fighting Illini — 5.5 Wins
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection: 4-7 (3-6 Big Ten)
Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl Projection: No Bowl Game
Way-too-Early Top 25 Ranking: Not Ranked
Wisconsin Badgers — 6.5 Wins
Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection: 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten)
Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl Projection: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Miami
Way-too-Early Top 25 Ranking: Not Ranked
Maryland Terrapins — 7.5 Wins
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection: 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)
Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl Projection: No Bowl Game
Way-too-Early Top 25 Ranking: Not Ranked
Nebraska Cornhuskers — 7.5 Wins
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection: 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten)
Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl Projection: Quick Lane Bowl vs. Bowling Green
Way-too-Early Top 25 Ranking: Not Ranked
USC Trojans — 7.5 Wins
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection: 8-4 (7-2 Big Ten)
Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl Projection: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Lousiville
Way-too-Early Top 25 Ranking: Not Ranked
Washington Huskies — 7.5 Wins
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection: 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten)
Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl Projection: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Kansas State
Way-too-Early Top 25 Ranking: Not Ranked
Iowa Hawkeyes — 7.5 Wins
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection: 8-4 (5-4 Big Ten)
Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl Projection: Music City Bowl vs. Tennessee
Way-too-Early Top 25 Ranking: 20th
Penn State Nittany Lions — 9.5 Wins
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection: 9-3 (6-3 Big Ten)
Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl Projection: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. LSU
Way-too-Early Top 25 Ranking: No. 13
Michigan Wolverines — 9.5 Wins
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection: 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten)
Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl Projection: Citrus Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Way-too-Early Top 25 Ranking: No. 6
Oregon Ducks — 10.5 Wins
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection: 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)
Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl Projection: Sugar Bowl vs. Arizona (CFP), Orange Bowl vs. Georgia (CFP)
Way-too-Early Top 25 Ranking: No. 3
Ohio State Buckeyes — 10.5 Wins
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Ducks Wire 2024 Record Projection: 12-0 (9-0 Big Ten)
Ducks Wire 2024 Bowl Projection: Rose Bowl vs. Utah (CFP), Cotton Bowl vs. Texas
Way-too-Early Top 25 Ranking: No. 2