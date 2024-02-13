Win totals released for Big Ten football teams in 2024

Spring football is right around the corner, and Nebraska fans are already looking forward to the future of Husker football. After a series of major recruiting and transfer portal wins during the offseason, many want to know what they can expect heading into the upcoming season.

Las Vegas sports books have made their team predictions for the Power 4 conference heading into the 2024 campaign. The Big Ten is expected to be led by usual powers Ohio State and Michigan, but joining them will also be a newcomer to the league in Oregon.

In fact, the Big Ten will be adding four more teams to the conference this season. Joining the Ducks are Washington, UCLA, and USC. Where do they fit in for this new-look conference?

What does Fanduel think of Matt Rhule’s team in year two of his rebuild? It looks like things could be looking up in Lincoln. Scroll below and see for yourself what the Huskers’ projected win total will be heading into 2024.

Ohio State - 10.5 Wins

Ohio State Buckeyes helmets (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

After the end of the 2023 season, Ryan Day’s seat is a little warm, and with the addition of Chip Kelly, expectations will only be higher. As a head coach, Kelly may be past his prime, but as an offensive mind, he’s still as good as they come, and with the talent in Columbus, big things are expected for the Buckeyes.

Buckeyes Wire

Oregon - 10.5 Wins

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

How will the Ducks fare in their first season in the Big Ten? With a stacked roster and successes in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail, Oregon expects to pick up in the Big Ten right where they left off in the Pac-12, at the top of the standings.

Ducks Wire

Michigan Wolverines - 9.5 Wins

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

New coach, new coordinators and a new quarterback. While there may be new faces in different roles, wins will still be expected in Ann Arbor.

Wolverines Wire

Penn State - 9.5 Wins

Penn State Helmet (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

The pressure is on James Franklin to take the next step with the Nittany Lions. While 9.5 wins might seem like a realistic mark, the season will be judged when PSU hosts Ohio State in early November.

Nittany Lions Wire

USC - 7.5 Wins

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Oh, how they might have fallen. This is not where Lincoln Reilly expected to have the USC program in year three. Some troubled recruiting, feuds with the media, and a disappointing 2023, and the Trojans are going to have to prove a few doubters wrong as we head into 2024.

Trojans Wire

Washington - 7.5 Wins

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

A new conference and a new head coach. That combination leads a lot of experts to believe the National Runner-Ups will take a step back in 2024.

Huskies Wire

Iowa - 7.5 Wins

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

What will the offense look like next season? With a new coordinator, Tim Lester, it’s almost impossible to know what the Hawkeyes will look like until they take the field next fall.

Hawkeyes Wire

Maryland - 7.5 Wins

Maryland Helmet (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is gone. How will head coach Mike Locksley adjust heading into the 2024 season?

Wisconsin - 6.5 Wins

Wisconsin Badgers helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

After an up-and-down first season, Luke Fickell may get the Badgers back on track, but things were in far worse shape than people realized, and it will take the new head coach time to get the program back off the ground.

Badgers Wire

Rutgers - 5.5 Wins

Rutgers Helmet (Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

Greg Schiano was brought back to Rutgers to return to the program to the high point of his previous tenure. That hasn’t happened yet, and there are no indications that it will occur any time soon.

Rutgers Wire

Northwestern - 5.5 Wins

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

David Braun is now the full-time head coach in Evanston, but after a surprising 2023, the experts believe the Wildcats will take a step back in 2024. How will new offensive and defensive coordinators fare in their first seasons at the helm… time will tale.

Michigan State - 5.5 Wins

Michigan State Spartans Football Helmet (Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports)

After the Mel Tucker fiasco in East Lancing, new head coach Jonathan Smith now has the task of trying to clean up the mess left behind. It won’t be easy, but early success on the recruiting trail does look promising.

Spartans Wire

UCLA - 5.5 Wins

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After the not-so-shocking departure of Chip Kelly, the Bruins are now breaking in a first-time head coach and a new conference in 2024. There could be some bumps in the road for the next couple of years.

UCLA Bruins Wire

Illinois - 5.5 Wins

Illinois Fighting Illini helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Brett Bielema’s squad took a step back in 2023, and with the recent struggles on the field and the recruiting trail, it doesn’t look like 2024 will be any different.

Indiana - 5.5 Wins

Indiana Hoosiers helmet (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

It’s Indiana, and they’ve struggled the last couple of years after the quick success of former head coach Tom Allen. Even with a bombastic new coach with a track record of success, it’s hard to believe anyone can make the Hoosiers a year-after-year success.

Minnesota - 4.5 Wins

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

P.J. Fleck is on the hot seat, and this win total is not encouraging. It gives you an idea of how difficult things have been for the Golden Gophers over the last several seasons.

Purdue - 4.5 Wins

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Walters did not have a successful year one, and things do not appear to be any different heading into year two. Walters needs to overperform in 2024, or things could get warm heading into 2025.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire