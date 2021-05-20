Win totals and NFL playoff odds for all 32 teams
The NFL season is still months away, but BetMGM has released win totals and playoff odds for all 32 NFL teams. Check out where the totals are set and the odds for whether they make the playoffs or not.
Arizona Cardinals
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: +185 No: -225
Win total:
Over 8: -140 Under 8: +115
Atlanta Falcons
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: +200 No: -250
Win total:
Over 7.5: -145 Under 7.5: +120
Baltimore Ravens
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: -350 No: +275
Win total:
Over 11: -110 Under 11: -110
Buffalo Bills
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: -350 No: +275
Win total:
Over 10.5: -150 Under 10.5: +125
Carolina Panthers
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: +260 No: -350
Win total:
Over 7.5: +115 Under 7.5: -140
Chicago Bears
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: +150 No: -185
Win total:
Over 7.5: +105 Under 7.5: -125
Cincinnati Bengals
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: +450 No: -650
Win total:
Over 6.5: -110 Under 6.5: -110
Cleveland Browns
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: -200 No: +165
Win total:
Over 10: -140 Under 10: +115
Dallas Cowboys
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: -150 No: +125
Win total:
Over 9: -150 Under 9: +125
Denver Broncos
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: +185 No: -225
Win total:
Over 8.5: -140 Under 8.5: +115
Detroit Lions
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: +500 No: -700
Win total:
Over 5: -110 Under 5: -110
Green Bay Packers
They are currently off the board because of the uncertainty of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Houston Texans
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: +450 No: -650
Win total:
Over 4: -110 Under 4: -110
Indianapolis Colts
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: -200 No: +165
Win total:
Over 10: +110 Under 10: -130
Jacksonville Jaguars
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: +275 No: -350
Win total:
Over 6.5: +100 Under 6.5: -120
Kansas City Chiefs
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: -1000 No: +650
Win total:
Over 12: -120 Under 12: +100
Las Vegas Raiders
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: +300 No: -375
Win total:
Over 7: -125 Under 7: +105
Los Angeles Chargers
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: +150 No: -185
Win total:
Over 9: -115 Under 9: -105
Los Angeles Rams
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: -200 No: +165
Win total:
Over 10: -130 Under 10: +110
Miami Dolphins
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: +125 No: -150
Win total:
Over 9: -150 Under 9: +125
Minnesota Vikings
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: +125 No: -150
Win total:
Over 9: -125 Under 9: +100
New England Patriots
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: +135 No: -165
Win total:
Over 9.5: +125 Under 9.5: -150
New Orleans Saints
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: +110 No: -130
Win total:
Over 9: -110 Under 9: -110
New York Giants
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: +225 No: -275
Win total:
Over 7: -140 Under 7: +115
New York Jets
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: +500 No: -700
Win total:
Over 6: -110 Under 6: -110
Philadelphia Eagles
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: +240 No: -300
Win total:
Over 6.5: -150 Under 6.5: +125
Pittsburgh Steelers
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: +150 No: -185
Win total:
Over 8.5: -125 Under 8.5: +105
San Francisco 49ers
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: -175 No: +145
Win total:
Over 10: -140 Under 10: +115
Seattle Seahawks
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: -110 No: -110
Win total:
Over 9.5: -140 Under 9.5: +115
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: -800 No: +550
Win total:
Over 11.5: -120 Under 11.5: +100
Tennessee Titans
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: -140 No: +115
Win total:
Over 9: -120 Under 9: +100
Washington Football Team
Will they make the playoffs?
Yes: +135 No: -165
Win total:
Over 8: -140 Under 8: +115
