Win totals and NFL playoff odds for all 32 teams

Jess Root
·3 min read

The NFL season is still months away, but BetMGM has released win totals and playoff odds for all 32 NFL teams. Check out where the totals are set and the odds for whether they make the playoffs or not.

Arizona Cardinals

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: +185 No: -225

Win total:

Over 8: -140 Under 8: +115

Atlanta Falcons

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: +200 No: -250

Win total:

Over 7.5: -145 Under 7.5: +120

Baltimore Ravens

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: -350 No: +275

Win total:

Over 11: -110 Under 11: -110

Buffalo Bills

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: -350 No: +275

Win total:

Over 10.5: -150 Under 10.5: +125

Carolina Panthers

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: +260 No: -350

Win total:

Over 7.5: +115 Under 7.5: -140

Chicago Bears

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: +150 No: -185

Win total:

Over 7.5: +105 Under 7.5: -125

Cincinnati Bengals

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: +450 No: -650

Win total:

Over 6.5: -110 Under 6.5: -110

Cleveland Browns

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: -200 No: +165

Win total:

Over 10: -140 Under 10: +115

Dallas Cowboys

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: -150 No: +125

Win total:

Over 9: -150 Under 9: +125

Denver Broncos

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: +185 No: -225

Win total:

Over 8.5: -140 Under 8.5: +115

Detroit Lions

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: +500 No: -700

Win total:

Over 5: -110 Under 5: -110

Green Bay Packers

They are currently off the board because of the uncertainty of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Houston Texans

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: +450 No: -650

Win total:

Over 4: -110 Under 4: -110

Indianapolis Colts

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: -200 No: +165

Win total:

Over 10: +110 Under 10: -130

Jacksonville Jaguars

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: +275 No: -350

Win total:

Over 6.5: +100 Under 6.5: -120

Kansas City Chiefs

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: -1000 No: +650

Win total:

Over 12: -120 Under 12: +100

Las Vegas Raiders

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: +300 No: -375

Win total:

Over 7: -125 Under 7: +105

Los Angeles Chargers

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: +150 No: -185

Win total:

Over 9: -115 Under 9: -105

Los Angeles Rams

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: -200 No: +165

Win total:

Over 10: -130 Under 10: +110

Miami Dolphins

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: +125 No: -150

Win total:

Over 9: -150 Under 9: +125

Minnesota Vikings

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: +125 No: -150

Win total:

Over 9: -125 Under 9: +100

New England Patriots

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: +135 No: -165

Win total:

Over 9.5: +125 Under 9.5: -150

New Orleans Saints

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: +110 No: -130

Win total:

Over 9: -110 Under 9: -110

New York Giants

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: +225 No: -275

Win total:

Over 7: -140 Under 7: +115

New York Jets

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: +500 No: -700

Win total:

Over 6: -110 Under 6: -110

Philadelphia Eagles

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: +240 No: -300

Win total:

Over 6.5: -150 Under 6.5: +125

Pittsburgh Steelers

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: +150 No: -185

Win total:

Over 8.5: -125 Under 8.5: +105

San Francisco 49ers

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: -175 No: +145

Win total:

Over 10: -140 Under 10: +115

Seattle Seahawks

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: -110 No: -110

Win total:

Over 9.5: -140 Under 9.5: +115

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: -800 No: +550

Win total:

Over 11.5: -120 Under 11.5: +100

Tennessee Titans

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: -140 No: +115

Win total:

Over 9: -120 Under 9: +100

Washington Football Team

Will they make the playoffs?

Yes: +135 No: -165

Win total:

Over 8: -140 Under 8: +115

