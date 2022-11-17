With a win tonight, Packers would overtake Bears as NFL’s all-time winningest franchise

The Bears have been the NFL’s winningest franchise since before the team was called the Bears and before the league was called the NFL: In 1920 and 1921, when what is now the NFL was called the American Professional Football Association, the franchise that is now the Bears and was then called the Staleys won the most games, and that team has remained the NFL’s all-time winningest franchise for a century since then.

That can change tonight.

The Bears and Packers currently each have 786 wins in franchise history, which means if the Packers beat the Titans tonight they’ll be at 787 wins, one ahead of the Bears.

The Packers entered the league just a year after the Bears did and had plenty of success in their early years, but the Bears had plenty of success too, and the Packers weren’t able to gain significant ground on the Bears in the franchise win total until the arrival of Brett Favre, and then Aaron Rodgers: Since Favre arrived in Green Bay in 1992, the Packers have won 85 more games than the Bears. Three decades of first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterbacks are good for a franchise’s win total.

