A win today would be a milestone victory for Nick Saban at Alabama

For more than a decade now, Nick Saban and the Alabam Crimson Tide have dominated the landscape of college football.

Saban is rounding out his fifteenth season in Tuscaloosa and in that time he has led Alabama to six national championship victories, tying legendary Alabama coach Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant.

On the field, the Crimson Tide is 179-24 under Saban, but officially they sit at 174 wins due to five victories being stripped back in 2007.

So with a win today, Nick Saban will reach 175 wins at Alabama, an incredible feat in such a short time frame.

Don’t miss Saban potentially reaching this milestone as the Tide takes on the Razorbacks today inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

