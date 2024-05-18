Who will win the title? Planet Premier League podcast

[Getty Images]

Former Manchester City and Arsenal defender Gael Clichy says both sides must "respect" their matches on the final day of the Premier League season, with the title still able to go to either side.

City are ahead of the Gunners by two points before they play West Ham on Sunday, meaning Mikel Arteta's side must win against Everton to have any chance of being crowned champions.

Clichy, who was a member of Arsenal's 'Invincibles', also won two Premier League titles with City and believes the Gunners will have a tougher test on the 2023-24 finale.

"The bar is so high that you can't expect a team of Arsenal and City's calibre to go and drop points," he said, on the latest Planet Premier League podcast.

"We are talking about the most competitive league in football and City are playing West Ham at home and they haven't got much to play for.

"But there is history behind that. There is a history that you can fail if you don't perform and don't respect the game.

"I would like to say it will be a little bit more difficult for Arsenal because Everton, with everything they have faced with the deduction and the performances they have done, what they have achieved is magnificent. They will want to go there and prove a point.

"Those points are not a given to any of the teams, but the fact they have been playing so well, you cannot think they will be dropping points at this stage of the season."

