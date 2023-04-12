How to win tickets to Seahawks invite-only draft party at Space Needle

Seattle Seahawks fans can watch the first round of the 2023 NFL draft from the Space Needle if they are lucky enough to win tickets to the exclusive event.

Of course, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs broke the news via Twitter.

Powered by Lumen, “The 2023 Seahawks Draft Party” is invite-only but 12s who are 21 and older can enter now through April 21.

Seahawks Legends and current players like Charles Cross, Coby Bryant and Kenneth Walker III will be in attendance at the Needle to help with the celebration.

“The excitement and opportunity the NFL Draft brings each year is unmatched, and we feel there’s no better location to celebrate that buzz and energy than at the Space Needle, Seattle’s most famous landmark,” Seahawks President Chuck Arnold said via the team press release.

Flying high and enjoying the view. We’ll be kicking off the 2023 NFL Draft with exclusive coverage from the @space_needle. #Sweepstakes Enter now for your chance to win two tickets: https://t.co/EAVV4eiZ9y pic.twitter.com/Q1aYARcni9 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 11, 2023

“Seattle is a special city with the NFL’s greatest fan base. We can’t wait to welcome our newest players together with the 12s in a big way.”

To enter to win tickets to attend, click here. Good luck!

Related

Peter Schrager breaks down Seahawks GM John Schneider's draft history

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire