Win tickets to Chiefs’ wild-card game vs. Steelers by supporting the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation

Kansas City Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu has partnered with CAUZEO to give away a pair of tickets and parking passes to the upcoming wild-card round playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In order to be entered to win, fans must donate $10 or more to the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation via the links provided. You can enter over on the website for the foundation and you can also enter over at CAUZEO.

If you’re unfamiliar with the charitable work done by the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation, here is their mission statement:

“Tyrann established his foundation to impact the lives of financially disadvantaged children and youth through encouragement, opportunities and resources to achieve their dreams in Kansas City & and his hometown of New Orleans.”

In addition to the ticket giveaway, CAUZEO is celebrating Tyrann Mathieu’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination with another contest on social media. One bonus winner will receive an autographed Tyrann Mathieu Jersey. In order to enter that part of the giveaway, take a photo of your donation to the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation and tweet it with #WPMOYChallenge + Mathieu and tag Tyrann Mathieu’s Twitter account @Mathieu_Era.

The Chiefs are set to face the Steelers in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 7:15 p.m. CT at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

List