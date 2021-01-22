Watch now:

Try NBA League Pass for free: Follow action around the league here

WIN-throp: Eagles flying off the radar with 20 wins in a row

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PETE IACOBELLI (AP Sports Writer)
·4 min read
  • FILE - In this March 8, 2020 file photo, Winthrop players celebrate in the closing seconds of an NCAA college basketball game against Hampton for the Big South tournament championship in Rock Hill, S.C. Winthrop has Division I's best record in men's basketball yet the Eagles continue to soar off anyone's national radar. The unranked Eagles have won all 15 games this season and have the longest win streak at 20.(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, Winthrop head coach Pat Kelsey directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C. Winthrop has Division I's best record in men's basketball yet the Eagles continue to soar off anyone's national radar. The unranked Eagles have won all 15 games this season and have the longest win streak at 20.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
1 / 2

WIN-throp: Eagles flying off the radar with 20 wins in a row

FILE - In this March 8, 2020 file photo, Winthrop players celebrate in the closing seconds of an NCAA college basketball game against Hampton for the Big South tournament championship in Rock Hill, S.C. Winthrop has Division I's best record in men's basketball yet the Eagles continue to soar off anyone's national radar. The unranked Eagles have won all 15 games this season and have the longest win streak at 20.(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Winthrop guard Chandler Vaudrin can't understand how the undefeated and unranked Eagles don't seem to be on anyone's national radar.

''Dang, they should be noticing,'' said Vaudrin, the Eagles' do-it-all point guard. ''We're 15-0.''

But the 6-foot-7 guard knows the remedy, however - just keep winning.

The Eagles have won more games than No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor, both 14-0. They've won a best-in-the-nation 20 straight games in Division I men's basketball dating back to their Big South Conference Tournament title and NCAA Tournament berth last season.

Yet, Winthrop remains on the outside of the rankings and much of college basketball's consciousness in this pandemic-affected season.

The virus limited Winthrop's non-conference schedule and any attention grabbing Power Five matchups quickly disappeared.

''We can only play who we can play,'' Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey said. ''We tried to schedule every Power Five under the sun. It's hard to do and the ones we did got canceled.''

The Eagles completed a back-to-back sweep of Big South rival Presbyterian this week and don't play again until they host UNC Asheville on Jan. 28-29.

Despite their lack of signature wins, Kelsey believes the Eagles belong in the NCAA Tournament discussion because of their chemistry, depth and resolve.

''We pass the eye test,'' he said with conviction. ''We're a tough, tenacious, connected team that's a veteran team and has elite players, too.''

Winthrop's lineup includes former Tennessee player D.J. Burns Jr., who returned home to Rock Hill, South Carolina, after a year with the Vols. Senior guard Adonis Arms played at Mesa Community College and Northwest Nazarene before joining the Eagles and becoming their second-leading scorer this season.

Things always start with Vaudrin, college basketball's active leader with six career triple doubles including two this year.

Vaundrin transferred from Division II Walsh College when many in his circle told him he was wasting his time trying to play in the sport's top level. Instead, the senior from Uniontown, Ohio leads the Eagles in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals.

''I always bet on myself,'' he said.

Winthrop's success this season was forged a year ago after it cut down the nets as the Big South Tournament champions with a ticket to the NCAAs in hand.

Then came the pandemic shutdown and the Eagles were left disappointed and with so many questions going forward.

Vaundrin came to Winthrop because of its past success at reaching the NCAAs - the Eagles have made 10 NCAA appearances since 1999 - and was naturally upset circumstances cost him an opportunity on basketball's grandest stage.

Soon after, Vaudrin knew his only response was using last year as motivation. His teammates were on the same page and pledged to be ready no matter what the season would look like.

''We felt like there was a chance (the virus) might've overshadowed one of the best teams we've ever had in Rock Hill,'' athletic director Ken Halpin said. It hasn't ''because of the resolve of the team.''

Kelsey has helped shaped that, too.

The 45-year-old from Cincinnati has had several noteworthy moments in his basketball career. He was a captain for Xavier. Kelsey was a member of Skip Prosser's staff and was in the building years later as a Wake Forest assistant watching paramedics trying to revive Prosser the day he died of a heart attack in 2007.

The grief lingered so much that Kelsey said it made him step away as Xavier's associate head coach in 2011, undergoing therapy before rediscovering his passion for coaching.

Kelsey, hired by Winthrop in 2012, made headlines after a heartfelt postgame plea following a loss at Ohio State about the Newtown, Connecticut shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school where 26 people, including 20 children, were killed.

''Parents, teachers, rabbis, priests, coaches, everybody needs to step up. This has to be a time for change,'' Kelsey said then with tears in his eyes.

It's passion Kelsey's players and Winthrop leaders say he still carries with him today.

''It's part of who he's is,'' Halpin said.

Kelsey led the Eagles to the NCAAs in 2017 where they lost to No. 4 seed Butler, 76-64. He hopes this year's group catches the eyes of the NCAA Tournament committee. To do that, Kelsey said he and his team will stay their course toward capturing another Big South crown and securing an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The coach said Prosser always told him, embrace the now, not what might be down the road and that's what he is doing as he soaks in each minute of the landmark season, no matter where it takes the Eagles.

''I'm as happy as I've ever been in coaching because it's a joy to coach these guys,'' Kelsey said. ''It truly is.''

---

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Latest Stories

  • Big names tumble in Daniel Jeremiah’s latest 2021 NFL mock draft

    See which top prospects fall in the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah

  • Jalen Hurts trade fits: 5 potential landing spots for the Eagles most valuable asset

    If the Eagles decide to build around Carson Wentz, here are five potential landing spots for backup quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

  • Report: Patriots bringing Matt Patricia back to coaching staff

    Matt Patricia is reported to be making a return engagement with the New England Patriots

  • Report: Dwayne Haskins had another offer before signing with Steelers

    Dwayne Haskins reportedly had at least two teams interested in signing him before agreeing to a contract with Pittsburgh.

  • Bruins' Trent Frederic taunting Devils star P.K. Subban is absolute gold

    Trent Frederic hurled a well-researched insult at P.K. Subban during the Bruins' season opener against the Devils.

  • Draymond Green got ejected after yelling at teammate James Wiseman

    In an odd sequence, Draymond Green was issued a second technical foul after yelling at James Wiseman, and was subsequently ejected.

  • LeGarrette Blount addresses ‘the question’ that comes with Josh McDaniels’ coaching candidacy

    Why Blount thinks McDaniels isn't getting head coaching jobs.

  • Phil Mickelson’s budding relationship with teen sensation Akshay Bhatia is proving to be mutually beneficial

    Mickelson is nearly three times the age of Akshay Bhatia and schooled him in the art of the pre-tournament practice round money game.

  • Steph Curry had a wild, hilarious reaction after a reporter called him by his first name

    Wardell clearly isn't a name Steph Curry is called by very often.

  • NFL championship Sunday: Schedule, predictions, odds and picks

    Sam Farmer, The Times NFL writer is 9-1 in NFL playoffs. Here's his picks for Sunday's conference championship games.

  • Deshaun Watson weighs in with another cryptic tweet

    Deshaun Watson playing the long game with a cryptic tweet

  • Michigan football QB Dylan McCaffrey enters NCAA transfer portal

    Michigan football quarterback Dylan McCaffrey has officially entered the transfer portal, the Free Press has learned.

  • Dolphins’ offensive coordinator search takes surprising turn

    Dolphins' offensive coordinator search takes surprising turn

  • Buccaneers' Antonio Brown ruled out for NFC championship vs. Packers

    "We'll get him ready for the next one."

  • NFL conference championship picks: Brady v Rodgers, and a Chiefs shock

    Two decorated veterans face off at Lambeau Field, while the best of the next generation play in Kansas City. Who makes the Super Bowl? Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers met earlier this season and the Buccaneers emerged as victors. Photograph: Mark LoMoglio/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay PackersSunday, 3.05pm ET/8.05pm GMT What the Buccaneers need to do to win: Surprisingly for two quarterbacks who have ruled the NFL for much of the century, there isn’t a lot of history to go on between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers – this will be only their fourth meeting as starters. Brady won their previous game, a 38-10 beatdown in Week 6 of this season, when the defense harried Rodgers all day, sacking him five times. Rodgers, who has been mostly flawless since, is unlikely to be bullied again though. So Tampa Bay may have to beat the Packers in a shootout, hoping their formidable offensive weapons all click at once. That will put pressure on backup Bucs guard Aaron Stinnie, who made his first ever NFL start against the Saints last week (and did pretty well). What the Packers needs to do to win: Like the Buccaneers, the Packers have a weakened offensive line. It held up well enough against the best defense in the league, the Rams, last week but Los Angeles’ biggest threat, Aaron Donald, was hampered by a rib injury. Rodgers has been so good this year that it’s hard to see him being outscored by the Buccaneers if he gets enough protection. Some have argued that the frigid Lambeau Field will hand the Packers a big advantage over a warm-weather team like Tampa Bay. But Tom Brady played plenty of games in the New England winter and that seemed to work out fine for him. Key player: Rob Gronkowski, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk’s best days are behind him and he is no longer the unstoppable force he was a few years ago. So his importance in this game lies not so much in his abilities but who he matches up against. If the Packers have one obvious weakness, it’s their linebackers. Look for Brady to go back to a familiar safety blanket and find Gronk in the middle of the field as this game goes on. Prediction: Packers. The Buccaneers struggled to shake off 7-9 Washington in the wildcard round and were helped by a series of Drew Brees turnovers against the Saints last week. Brady and his new teammates gel much more than they did at the start of the season, but are still not the threat they should be, given their talent. I don’t think they’re at the level where they can beat Rodgers and Davante Adams this time around. Buffalo Bills at Kansas City ChiefsSunday, 6.40pm ET/11.40pm GMT Patrick Mahomes is the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Photograph: Jason Behnken/AP What the Bills need to do to win: The Chiefs can do so much damage, so quickly, through the air with the likes of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill that encouraging them to go to the run game, perhaps by not packing the box, is one option. Josh Allen has evolved beyond recognition in a short space of time, partly because of the array of weapons he has, from the almost impossible to cover Stefon Diggs to Cole Beasley to tight end Dawson Knox. The Bills will need to keep that chemistry going on Sunday. What the Chiefs need to do to win: As mentioned above, Allen’s progress this season has been extraordinary and he is no longer the turnover machine he was. But he still makes mistakes and the Chiefs’ standout defensive talents, whether it is Tyrann Matthieu or Chris Jones, are capable of forcing him into making errors. If the Bills do manage to make the Chiefs turn to the run game, the fitness of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, returning from injury, could be telling. Key player: Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, so he is the most important player in any game he plays. But his impact on Sunday feels particularly telling. Mahomes was forced out of last week’s win over the Browns due to concussion – and he has been limited in practice – but he will almost certainly start. The question is what version of Mahomes plays. The concussion doesn’t appear to have been too damaging (at least in the short-term) but more worrying for the Chiefs is the fact that Mahomes is also suffering from turf toe. Mahomes is no Lamar Jackson, he won’t scorch you for 50 yards, but his mobility and ability to beat the rush is an important part of his game. Prediction: Bills. A fully fit Mahomes beats Allen 90% of the time. But a limited Mahomes, who has been very good rather than great in his recent games, is a different proposition. The lingering effects of the concussion and his reduced mobility will hand this one to the Bills … just.

  • Packers vs. Buccaneers: 5 things to watch and a prediction

    Highlighting five things to watch and making a prediction for the Packers' NFC Championship Game battle against the Buccaneers.

  • McGregor vs Poirier purse: How much will stars earn for UFC 257 fight?

    Pair will main event in Abu Dhabi in a rematch six years in the making

  • Jadeveon Clowney’s projected market value in free agency

    The Titans could bring Clowney back at a reduced price.

  • Latest on trade target Pierre-Luc Dubois: Rangers among 12 teams to check in

    Pierre-Luc Dubois is unhappy with the Columbus Blue Jackets and has requested a trade. Here's the latest...

  • With center field still a huge issue for Mets, here are 5 possible options via free agency and trade

    Mets position players are scheduled to report to spring training in roughly one month and the team still does not have a capable starting center fielder. That's a problem.