Who will win Super Bowl MVP? Live MVP odds for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) hands off to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) as they warm up before playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 58 is off! At the end of the first half, the San Francisco 49ers lead the Kansas City Chiefs 10-3. Vegas oddsmakers and bettors alike are looking ahead to the Super Bowl MVP winner. With each drive, each score, each play, the odds could shift drastically. One remarkable interception, one key touchdown, or one poor coaching decision could change who takes home the hardware.

Here is a live look at the latest Super Bowl 58 MVP odds as the first half marches on. Odds courtesy of BetMGM.

Super Bowl 58 pre-game MVP odds:

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the favorite to win Super Bowl 58 MVP prior to the game, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Sunday afternoon:

KC QB Patrick Mahomes (+145)

SF QB Brock Purdy (+230)

SF RB Christian McCaffrey (+450)

KC TE Travis Kelce (+1200)

KC RB Isiah Pacheco (+2200)

SF WR Deebo Samuel (+2500)

SF WR Brandon Aiyuk (+5000)

KC WR Rashee Rice (+6000)

SF TE George Kittle (+8000)

SF DE Nick Bosa (+10000)

KC DT Chris Jones (+12500)

KC CB L'Jarius Sneed (+17500)

SF LB Fred Warner (+20000)

Super Bowl 58 1st half MVP odds:

As we approach the end of the first half, here are the updated Super Bowl MVP odds via BetMGM.

SF RB Christian McCaffrey (+150)

SF QB Brock Purdy (+165)

KC QB Patrick Mahomes (+300)

SF DE Chase Young (+2500)

KC TE Travis Kelce (+3000)

KC DE George Karlaftis (+4000)

SF DE Nick Bosa (+4000)

SF LB Fred Warner (+4000)

KC WR Rashee Rice (+4000)

SF WR Brandon Aiyuk (+5000)

SF WR Deebo Samuel (+5000)

SF WR Jauan Jennings (+5000)

KC RB Isiah Pacheco (+6600)

SF TE George Kittle (+6600)

SF K Jake Moody (+6600)

KC WR Mecole Hardman (+8000)

